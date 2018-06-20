KI wine makers celebrate awards, great vintage

WINNING WINE: False Cape’s Jamie and Julie Helyar received the Kangaroo Island Wine of the Year award from Peter Simic of Winestate magazine.

Kangaroo Island wine makers received more recognition at the 2018 KI Food, Wine and Tourism Awards on Friday night.

Jamie and Julie Helyar from False Cape Wines were awarded Kangaroo Island Wine of the Year for their 2015 The Captain Cabernet Sauvignon.



The Captain Cabernet Sauvignon was chosen from a large field of diverse wines with judges noting its elegant structure and ability to age graceful over the next 10 to 12 years.



The Howard family and Dudley Wines meanwhile received the Cellar Door award. The winery was also recently named the Best Cellar Door by Gourmet Traveller and was also named best Tourism Winery at the 2017 SA Tourism Awards.

TOP CELLAR: Dudley Wines' Penny VonDussa, Simone Somerfield, Kate Lane, Jeff Howard, Tam Bailey and Val Howard accepting the KI Cellar Door award from KI Commissioner Wendy Campana.

Both wineries are coming off an excellent vintage for 2018 with the Howard’s processing 120 tonnes of fruit from their own vineyard and the Helyar’s neighbouring vineyard, considerably more than the average.

“The Island is looking for a good vintage for 2018,” Mr Helyar said. “All producers need to get stocks up, and at present it’s looking likely.”



There is now believed to be around 200 acres of active vineyards on Kangaroo Island.

The Helyars meanwhile are increasing the size of the operation and moving ahead with plans to open their own cellar door.

“We also have plans for a cellar door,” Julie said. “It’s a little way off, but we have a building underway, so it will happen.”



False Cape now has the most area under vines than any other KI wine maker. Today their vineyard covers about 60 acres, and is basically planted to half red grapes and half white, with seven varietals.

“We bottle 30 to 40 tonne per year from our False Cape vineyard,” Jamie said. “And we sell grapes to other local wineries too.”



The next generation with an interest in wine is coming through too, with son Coby, 19, studying viticulture and oenology at Adelaide University.

“Eventually we hope he will come back to our farm to take over,” mother Julie said.

“But after he’s worked in some other places gaining valuable experience,” father Jamie added.

The Helyars have big plans afoot for the future too, intending to plant another 10 acres in 2019, and they are looking at different varieties for that exercise, including the elusive pinot noir grape.



Friday night’s Wine of the Year award was presented by Peter Simic of Winestate magazine, who said the future of wine making on KI was very bright.

He urged KI wine makers to take advantage of what made the Island a unique cold-climate growing area and to look at increasing varieties including pinot noir but also Chardonnay and also sparkling wine was a good match.

KI HARVEST: Kangaroo Island grape harvest at Dudley Wines by Quentin Chester. Source: Open All Year www.seasonalkangarooisland.com.au portal

The False Cape story

The False Cape vineyard on Kangaroo Island was established in 1999 by Jamie and Julie Helyar and the Follett family of Langhorne Creek.

Jamie was brought up on his family farm at MacGillivray and earnt his pay as a shearer. Julie worked as a phys ed and mathematics teacher, and they met on the Island in Kingscote.

Today their vineyard covers about 60 acres, and is basically planted to half red grapes and half white, with seven varietals.

These are Cabernet, Shiraz, Merlot, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay and Riesling.

The vineyard is grown as naturally and organically as possible and with the reds being dry grown, a lower yield gives great intensity and flavour to the grapes.

Julie Helyar is nee Follett, so when she and husband Jamie set about planting their vineyard on the Dudley Peninsula, they were combining third generation Kangaroo Island farming heritage with third generation grape growers of Langhorne Creek.

And what a combination that has turned out to be. False Cape is now the largest vineyard on Kangaroo Island, and their wines are made by Lake Breeze winemaker Greg Follett (Julie’s brother).

This combination of farmers and winemaker has seen False Cape wines win many medals, making it one of the best quality and best value wines on Kangaroo Island.

“The False Cape vineyard was selected for its Terra Rosa soils, North facing slopes and its proximity to the South Coast,” Jamie said.

“False Cape was named after a nearby coastal landmark, and it is located in the picturesque Willson River Valley at the East end of Kangaroo Island.”

Winemaker Greg Follett is a 49-year-old award-winning winemaker, having achieved Wine of the Year status in 2017 by Winestate Magazine for a Lake Breeze Cabernet.

Greg graduated from Roseworthy in 1990, and worked vintages at Krondorf Wines, BRL Hardy at McLaren Vale, Bleasdale, at Geyser Peak Winery in California and in the Minervois region in southern France under Jacques Lurton.

His wines have enjoyed enormous success at national wines shows, and he has won the coveted Max Schubert Trophy for the best red wine at Adelaide on two occasions.

KI COUPLE: Julie and Jamie Helyar in their False Cape winery vineyard.

Each year, the Helyars net the entire KI vineyard, which is a huge job, but ensures that they can harvest as much as possible from their vines.

Locals are employed, along with some travellers, to help pick the grapes, and Jamie enjoys each year, meeting new people and learning more as he goes.

The Helyars also farm fat lambs and their property is solar powered. Their water source is from water caught in dams on the property, so they are pretty self-sufficient.

False Cape Wines has been a member of the Beverages Project on Kangaroo Island, a project established by Commissioner for Kangaroo Island Wendy Campana to assist the Island’s beverages producers in placing their products into the Adelaide market.

“We are pleased to be part of the Beverages Project,” Mr Helyar said.

“While our wines are in most bottle shops and restaurants on Kangaroo Island, this project has given us a chance to meet with other producers, to talk about growing grapes on the Island, and it has opened doors for people like us to gain some momentum on the mainland – something we never would have done on our own.”

Ms Campana is delighted to see False Cape Wines moving forward with their production and plans for the future.

“The whole point of the Beverages Project was to assist our smaller producers to gain some traction in the Adelaide market place,” she said.