sport, local-sport, kangaroo island, cricket

Cricket returned on Sunday, February 2 after what has been a devastating month for Kangaroo Island. Penneshaw hosted the Calaby shield, with Kangaroo Island U16s up against Great Southern U16s. Coaches for Kangaroo Island were Georgia Weatherspoon and Damien Berden. A bit of rain in the morning made the toss a difficult decision, with Great Southern winning the toss and electing to bat. Great Southern opening pair started off steady. Rory Florance, opening bowler for Kangaroo Island troubling the batsmen early with many balls passing the outside edge, unlucky to receive a wicket in his first spell. Great southern in complete control of the game with 0/75 off just 12 overs, before some tight bowling by Jackson Lockett claimed the first wicket for Kangaroo Island. L.Nash for Great Southern coming out and smashing an impressive 65 before Wade Berden claimed his wicket and then claimed another 4 wickets taking his first 5 wicket haul. Great effort Wade. Wicket takers for KI were Wade Berden, Jackson Lockett, Rory Florance and Trae Lovering. Great Southern batsmen all contributing to finish the innings with a whopping score of 275. A big task for KI. KI openers Wade Berden and Isaac Trethewey we're troubled early with the bat by some quick and fierce bowling by Great Southern big quick J. Kajonto. KI openers hung in there until the first two wickets fell after drinks break. Rory Florance coming out for a swing, falling for 11. Jackson Lockett came up with a level head, with a very impressive 39 just falling short of a 50. Ryan Turner hit a very entertaining 14 for KI. KI struggled with partnerships and the run rate required. Great Southern too strong overall for the KI boys, all bowled out for 136. A great effort by the KI boys, Damien and I are very proud of them all. It has been the most horrific month on KI, so for the boys to go and play on Sunday is a positive step towards getting sport on the Island back on track and give something for the kids to focus on. Our thoughts are with everyone. - Georgia Weatherspoon

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/51947d41-c8d1-48a2-a475-fc7b3790efd1.jpeg/r0_1153_3024_2862_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Calaby Shield cricket: U16s Kangaroo Island vs Great Southern facebook SHARE

twitter TWEET

email

whatsapp

