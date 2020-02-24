news, local-news, kangaroo island, sport, cricket

MacGillivray have claimed top spot in the A Grade Cricket with a comprehensive win over Parndana at home. Jed Bald added to his coin toss win streak (12 in a row for those keeping track of these things) and bucked the trend for the year to field first on a warm day at MacGillivray. Samuel Snowball and Keith Bolto set the trend for the Hawks bowlers, delivering constant line and length and giving little to opener batters Damien and Ethan Trethewey. Bolto struck first by collecting the leg stump of Damien then a couple of overs later got the bottom edge of Ethan to carry to Michael Slade. Brodie Havelberg and Matt Johnson set about rebuilding the Parndana innings and Havelberg ensured the rare loose ball was dispatched to the boundary, or over it, but was soon sent back to the clubrooms by a good catch to Ian Bolto on the boundary to give Jed Bald his first. Johnson followed in the next over in a similar fashion to Ethan Trethewey and once again Parndana were forced to rebuild. The wickets fell rapidly after drinks, with Sam Florance the only Parndana batter to find runs after drinks, top scoring on 33. In the end, Parndana all out for 101 with Jed Bald (4/32 from 10) and Keith Bolto (3/10 from 10, including 5 maidens) the pick of the MacGillivray bowlers. Jed Bald and Jai Turner started the modest run chase with intent, with both batters finding the boundary against the bowling of Bradley May and Matt Grindley. A 67 run opening partnership set the MacGillivray innings up, with Matt Johnson striking first against Turner, then followed up shortly after by taking the stumps of Bill Willson. Jed Bald fell to Mathew Cooper on 52 but at 3/90, Rhys Bullard and Ian Bolto made light work of the final runs, passing the target in the 15th over to give MacGillivray a solid win with one week left until finals. Next week sees the final round of the Kangaroo Island Cricket Association season and in a tightly packed top four, the results will determine who gets second spot and a double chance in the final series. - Sub Fielder

