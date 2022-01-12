coronavirus,

Kangaroo Island recorded another increase in COVID numbers in past 24 hours with SA Health reporting 58 active known cases as of Thursday, January 14. That's up three from yesterday's 55 and nine from the total of 49 reported on Tuesday. The SA Health on Wednesday, Jan. 13 reported the statewide figures of seven deaths, 190 in hospital, 27 in ICU, six on ventilator, and 3,715 new COVID cases, despite limited testing. Anyone feeling unwell or with symptoms is able to get a PCR test at the COVID-testing site at the old Island Motel on Telegraph Road, adjacent to the KI Hospital. Text messages have now started going out to KI locals who registered for vaccines but were unable to get a booking for the pre New Year round. The Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network will open a large-scale clinic in the Kingscote Town Hall, anticipated to open from the week of Monday, January 17. A health network spokesperson prior to New Year said clinic details would soon be confirmed, as it prepared to introduce additional training to vaccinate 5-11 year olds and relocate resources to the new location. When booking go live, they can be made on 0468 576 150 or the HealthEngine website. In statewide news, the SA government says 44 per cent - nearly half - of currently eligible South Australians have now had their all-important booster shot. In the last seven days, booster shots have increased faster than the growth in eligible population, with more than 95,000 doses administered just last week - and over 260,000 doses in arms so far. Premier Steven Marshall thanked South Australians for heeding the health advice and getting boosted at such a quick rate. "Boosting your immunity by getting a third jab is the best thing you can do for your own health, the health of your family, friends and the broader community," he said. For booster bookings across all of South Australia's sites, please follow this link: https://covid-vaccine.healthdirect.gov.au/booking/ The state opposition meanwhile was critical of the premier for not making reporting a positive rapid antigen test mandatory and also the cancellations of mainland PCR clinics due to the current heatwave. Testing site closures due to heat has led to long queues overnight and a backlog of demand for tests, with more closures slated for today, it says. Shadow treasurer Stephen Mullighan said it's clear positive rapid antigen test result must be officially reported otherwise we won't know what the true picture of Covid-19 is in South Australia. "Premier Marshall has refused to make the test results mandatory and there is no clear public information what South Australians should do when they record a positive RAT result," he said. "However, in SA, Steven Marshall has said reporting positive RATs will be voluntary, raising questions about the accuracy of case numbers."

