Kangaroo Island's finest will be recognised on Australia Day for their exceptional contribution and outstanding service to the local community. Mayor of Kangaroo Island, Michael Pengilly, congratulated all award recipients, including the joint winners of Citizen of the Year - Anne Morrison and Greg Bald. The Event of the Year is Carols on the Coast with a special commendation to Margot Rosser; while the Project of the Year goes to Sabrina Davis for Humans of KI. "These awards recognise the exceptional contributions, hard work, and determination of individuals making a positive difference within the Kangaroo Island community," Mr Pengilly said. "On behalf of council, I wish to extend my congratulations to all the award winners for their selfless contributions to the Kangaroo Island community in a year of unmatched challenges. "I would also like to congratulate all of the nominees and thank them for their commitment and valued work in the community." Since the 2019/2020 bushfires and during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Pengilly acknowledged the community's challenges. Still, he noted that community support was alive and well on Kangaroo Island. "Kangaroo Island is a proud community, and this year's award winners and nominees are very much at the heart of what makes KI such a wonderful place to call home," he said. Anne Morrison was awarded joint Citizen of the Year for her work during and after the 2019/20 bushfires. As Kangaroo Island Garden Club president, Anne has facilitated more than $100,000 dollars worth of plants, equipment, and materials into the hands of bushfire affected gardens. In the early days of the bushfire, Anne also committed her shed as a drop-in centre where fire affected gardeners could come and chat, cry, laugh, dream of better days and heal. Greg "Baldy" Bald was awarded joint Citizen of the Year for his leadership as president of the Western Districts Memorial Community Sports Club. In an entirely voluntary role, Greg has led the Club during its most challenging 24 months, helping to navigate the devastation of the fires which destroyed the club's grounds and facilities. Greg has played a pivotal role during the rebuild process, leading the club's rebuild steering committee. He is working with various stakeholders to reinstate this much needed recreational hub for the community to enjoy and be part of once again. Stay tuned to the Islander for more on the individual winners Margot Rosser received a special commendation in the Event of Year Award in recognition for her work as event organiser of Carols on the Coast. The event since 2015 has raised thousands of dollars for the Penneshaw Kindergarten. In addition, Margot has devoted decades of unpaid volunteer work in the Penneshaw community. She is an active member of the Penneshaw Progress Association. Sabrina Davis' work on the Humans of KI project was awarded Project Year. Following the Black Summer Bushfires and the loss of her own home, Sabrina started the Humans of KI project as a way to take people's minds off the trauma they had endured. Almost two years later, the project has thousands of followers on social media, raised nearly $60,000 for vital fire fighting equipment and made a significant impact in our community by sharing many authentic Islander stories. The Kangaroo Island Council will tentatively host an Australia Day Ceremony at Hope Cottage Museum from 10am to 11am on Wednesday, 26 January 2022. The council is carefully monitoring the COVID numbers and SA Health advice, with the potential that this year's event may need to be to an online ceremony. Mr Pengilly said safety of residents was the first priority. As part of these celebrations, winners of the Citizen, Community Project and Event of the Year Awards will be formally recognised. There are also six new Australian citizens to be recognised. With the evolving COVID situation, there will be some changes to this year's program, including mandatory use of facemasks, QR code sign in and social distancing for this outdoor event. Unfortunately, due to COVID restrictions, there will be no morning tea after the ceremony this year. The council acknowledges and gives thanks to the volunteers of the Hope Cottage Museum for their ongoing support for this important community event. For more information about the Australia Day Awards ceremony, please contact the council's customer service desk on 8553 4500 or email kicouncil@kicouncil.sa.gov.au

