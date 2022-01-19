news, local-news,

UPDATE: As of Jan. 21, the decision has been taken to postpone the event due to COVID concerns. Stay tuned for updates... Are you feeling a bit confused when people start talking sheep genomics or how they are using their EID tags and sheep data to make culling decisions? Or perhaps you've just purchased (or thinking about it) an auto drafter and want to know how to maximise its benefits? Then come along to the Sheep Technology Field Day at 8am on Friday, Feb. 4 at Deep Dene, 654 South Coast Rd, MacGillivray on Kangaroo Island. Breakfast will be supplied The workshop will focus on how to understand the latest technology to increase the profit margin with sheep. Dan Roe will talk about how Neogen can speed up genetic gain in a commercial flock. Neogen, offers a commercially priced DNA testing program, allowing producers to test the rams' DNA. The producers can select the best weaners in the commercial flock, test their DNA and use that data to link the lamb to its sire, thus identify the rams throwing the best progeny. Mitch and Ros Willson are trialing the concept by selecting a group of elite ewe hoggets, that had been previously visually assessed. The hoggets have been DNA tested for parentage and their fleece weighed and micron tested to place a dollar value on their fleece. Thus enabling them to easily identify which of their commercial rams is throwing the most profitable progeny. They will discuss how they've used Neogen and what they've learnt so far. Tim Johnsson, well known to many on KI as the developer of BreedELITE, will talk about how to use data to make good decisions to drive the profitability of your sheep enterprise. Selecting the right technology and avoiding the common mistakes is critical to save time and stress! Its really all about simplifying your sheep tech and turning data into profit more quickly. Caitlin Berry will finish off the morning with a discussion on how to understand and use ASBV's when selecting rams and how using current technologies has improved their productivity Stay on after the session for a demonstration of the BreedELITE sheep system For more info contact Lyn Dohle at PIRSA on 0419 846 204

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/4ba8090b-9479-4149-9107-e04d00dc5f16.jpg/r0_319_4608_2923_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg