news, local-news,

The Swim KI water safety program in December at Parndana had a record enrolments of 200 children. Program coordinator Bec Bennett said the weather was kind to all the participants with the sun shining most of the week. Instructors were Melissa Holman, Abbie Gianoncelli, Barb McKimmie, together with assistant instructors Wynn Norris and Iiesha Kuchel, all lead by instructor in charge, Bec Bennett. "It was wonderful to see the all students gain water confidence and strokes by from the beginning of the week to the end," Bec said. "Thank you to all that supported the week and we look forward to 2022." The 2022 Swim KI water safety program will be held Sunday, Dec. 18 to Thursday, Dec.22.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/76b4547a-c8ff-4cf9-aaac-e803feaffe2f.jpg/r10_267_3750_2380_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg