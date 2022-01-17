news, local-news,

The 2022 SeaLink Kangaroo Island Racing Carnival is a three-day celebration of racing, entertainment, food and wine from Thursday, Feb. 17 to Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Cygnet River Racecourse. But first the Racing at the Cygnet picnic races is set to go ahead this Saturday, January 22. There will be six races, with gates opening at 11am. There will be transport with the bus departing from the Ozone Hotel apartments. Attendees at the both the picnic races and February's carnival will need to show proof of double vaccination. For the February carnival, SeaLink is offering punters day packages to attend the famous 'Kangaroo Island Cup' race. The SeaLink Kangaroo Island Racing Carnival features two exciting race days, the first on Thursday 17 February followed by the main race day, the KI Cup, on Saturday 19 February. According to Julie-Anne Briscoe, SeaLink SA's marketing manager, this year's carnival has never been more popular. "Bookings this year have been phenomenal, and whilst the popular Long Lunch marquee and party tents have sold out, there are still plenty of general admission tickets left." "General admission punters can enjoy the races from the lawned areas of 'The Hill', where tables, chairs and umbrellas will be set up right next to the bookmakers and TAB van," she said. "Punters can also watch the races from the 'The Garden' with its cocktail bars, food offerings and mobile TAB van," Ms Briscoe said. SeaLink is offering Kangaroo Island Cup Day packages departing from Adelaide and Cape Jervis for Saturday, Feb. 19. The Full Day Race Package departing Adelaide includes morning coach pick-up and evening set down at selected Adelaide hotels, or the Adelaide Central Bus Station, return SeaLink ferry, return transfers to the Cygnet River Racetrack and a general admission ticket. The package is priced at $189 per adult and $86 per child. For those travelling from Cape Jervis, the Full Day Race package is priced at $141 per adult and $62 per child and includes return SeaLink ferry, return transfers to the Cygnet River racetrack and a general admission ticket. For locals or those holidaying on Kangaroo Island there are return race day transfers from Penneshaw priced at $42 per adult and $21 per child, or from American River priced at $38 per adult and $19 per child. For those staying in Kingscote, the town closest to the Cygnet River racetrack, there will be free shuttle buses operating on both Thursday and Saturday from the Aurora Ozone Hotel. The carnival also features plenty of exciting events before the Kangaroo Island Cup. Get to know some of the horses at the Thursday race meet, with gates opening at 11am and tickets only $16 per adult and children under 15 free. On Thursday evening, enjoy the Kangaroo Island Racing Club's Cocktail Party with live music and bar snacks at the Aurora Ozone Hotel in Kingscote from 7pm. Tickets available through Aurora Ozone Hotel. Friday is a lay day between race meetings and Dudley Wines is hosting 'Punter's Intermission'- the perfect afternoon of live music, delicious food, and of course great wines. On Sunday, they'll will do it all over again between 10am and 5pm. For the best Kangaroo Island Cup experience an extended stay before or after the carnival is the only way to see Kangaroo Island's fascinating wildlife, spectacular coastal scenery and landscapes, pristine beaches and many amazing attractions and tours. SeaLink also offer a range of wildlife, food and wine and nature-based day tours and two to five-night self-drive packages. There is something for everyone and tours can easily be combined with a race day package for the ultimate holiday adventure. The KI Racing Carnival Event is a ticketed COVID Safe Event and all tickets including general admission must be pre-purchased prior to race day. There will be no tickets sold at the gate. All attendees over the age of 16 must be double vaccinated and be able to provide proof of vaccination at the racetrack entry gate. Where an official SA Health medical exemption is in place proof of a negative COVID test result for the 72-hour period prior to seeking entry and full exemption details will need to be provided. This requirement will be enforced by Racing SA and the Kangaroo Island Racing Club. For further information and purchasing of general admission tickets and race day packages phone 13 13 01, or email bookings@sealink.com.au or visit https://www.sealink.com.au/specials/ki-cup/

2022 SeaLink Kangaroo Island Racing Carnival full stem ahead for February