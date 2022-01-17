KI vaccination clinic opens today; six additional cases reported

coronavirus,

The latest Kangaroo Island COVID vaccination clinic was set to open this morning Monday, Jan. 17 at the Kingscote Town Hall. This comes with the news that SA Health reported six more known active case on Kangaroo Island over the weekend. There are now 64 cases listed for the Island in the current wave. Half of the current eligible population in SA has rolled up their sleeves and boosted their immunity against the Omicron variant. The most recent vaccination figures show that 50 per cent of South Aussies have heeded the health advice to get boosted. The state is on track on track to hit 90 per cent double vaccinated in South Australia by around January 24. Kids are also getting their paediatric Pfizer doses into their arms at fast rates, with nearly 12,000 five to 11's vaccinated between Monday and Thursday around SA last week. Kangaroo Island Community Education, like schools around SA, will return to class in a staggered format with the majority of age groups learning from home for the first two weeks to allow vaccination rates to increase. Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network and SA Health are pleased to announce that COVID-19 vaccination appointments are now available at the larger scale clinic in the Town Hall from Monday, Jan. 17. Vaccination appointments will include children aged 5 to 11 years old, and first, second and booster doses for Kangaroo Island residents. Please note that no walk ins are available - bookings essential. Bookings for appointments can be made online via https://healthengine.com.au/book-covid-19-vaccination/85106 or by calling the booking line on 0468 576 150 (any day, 8am - 4pm). Please be patient if you are not able to get an appointment immediately. The network and SA Health would like to thank the Kangaroo Island community for their patience at this time.

