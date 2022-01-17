Kingscote hosts MacGillivray in junior, senior cricket

news, local-news,

Kingscote hosted MacGillivray in Kangaroo Island cricket on Saturday, Jan. 15, and it was the first match played for the Island's juniors since Dec. 4. Kangaroo Island will be hosting the Meyer Shield this coming weekend, with matches to be played at Kingscote, Wisanger and Parndana on Saturday and Sunday. This is a great opportunity for locals to get out and watch the top cricketers from the Fleurieu and Districts area. Due to being played in school holidays, both teams were short on players and thank-you to MacGillivray for providing Kingscote with an extra player. Kingscote played with nine players and MacGillivray had 10. Kingscote won the toss and elected to bat first. Kingscote lost their first wicket on 14 and from there the top and middle order looked as though they had not had a break. Three batters retired and the next wicket was taken when the score was on 112 in the 25th over. Late wickets were taken by MacGillivray and they kept Kingscote to a respectable score of 5/128 after 30.4 overs. Batters to retire for Kingscote were Tyler Richardson (25), Xavier Wadsworth (20) and Koby Henderson (20). MacGillivray had 4 bowlers all taking 1 wicket each Charlie Baker (1/12), Kirby MacAuley (1/15), Scott Clark (1/9) and Archer Lockett (1/6). MacGillivray lost two early wickets before Tait Florance & Rory Baker steadied the ship for the visiting team. Once the score got to 63, MacGillivray lost their next four wickets for 28 and Kingscote's score of 128 looking out of reach. Enter the Macauley brothers of Riley and Kirby who batted well and put on a partnership of 31 for the last wicket. MacGillivray unlucky to fall short and finished on 7/122. MacGillivray's batters to retire were Tate Florance (20) and Rory Baker (23). Both Seb Wadsworth (2/23) and Hunter Hurst (2/8) the multiple wicket takers for Kingscote, each bowling four overs. Kingscote were winners by six runs. Same as the Juniors, Kingscote won the toss in the seniors and also elected to bat first. The MacGillivray bowlers started off bowling well and the Kingscote batters also looked good, but not converting the looks into runs. Kingscote got to 1/25 after nine overs, then enter Rhys Bullard and the wickets kept falling and the runs dried up even more. Kingscote struggled to get to 8/64 after 26 overs and looking like an early finish was on the cards. A great partnership between father and son for the eighth wicket, with Ray and Xavier Wadsworth putting on 31 runs. Kingscote finished on 10/105 from 43.4 overs. Top scores for Kingscote were Ray Wadsworth (27), Shak Fernando (16) and Tyler Richardson (13). Rhys Bullard the destroyer with the ball, taking 7/15 (5 bowled) from his 10 overs. MacGillivray got off to a shaky start and great bowling from Kingscote had the score at 4/23 after 12 overs. Xavier Wadsworth again this season getting to bowl for a hat-trick, unfortunately again being unsuccessful. Jackson Lockett and Bill Willson steadied for MacGillvray and put on a 47 run partnership for the fifth wicket. MacGillvray lost a couple more wickets before passing Kingscote's score in the 33rd over, with Bill Willson and Rory Florance guiding MacGillvray home. Top run scorers for MacGillivary were Bill Willson (43 not out), Jackson Lockett (22) and Rory Florance (15 not out). Multiple wicket takers for Kingscote were the brothers Xavier Wadsworth 3/10 and Seb Wadsworth 2/30. MacGillivray were winners by four wickets. - Ashley Richardson Parndana have cruised to victory, chasing down a modest total to win by six wickets. A warm and sunny day greeted both sides, good conditions for cricket but somewhat strange for the 2021/22 season. The Wisanger skipper had little hesitation in batting after winning the toss. Early on, the Wisanger openers had the upper hand against the Parndana bowlers. So much so, an early bowling change was brought about in the fifth over. It didn't have immediate effect, as it took until an absolutely devastating delivery from Wurst to remove Sampson for 16. Pitching on a fifth stump line and swinging away, Sampson felt safe to leave it but the ball cut back off the pitch and clipped the top of off stump in the perfect delivery. One became two, as Snowball came and went, hitting a Horjus ball to Zac Trethewey in the deep. It could have been worse still for Wisanger, when Cooper put down a sharp chance off Jai Turner at mid wicket. That was the last opportunity Parndana would see until the drinks break as Turner (25) and Berden (27) took their team from 2/25 to be 2/62 at drinks. After the break, the two Wsianger batters seemed to be picking up where they left off as they 11 runs from the first 11 deliveries after drinks but a good Isaac Trethewey (3/25) short ball saw Havelberg taking a catch behind the wickets and Turner was heading back with the score on 73. Disaster then struck in Trethewey's following over when he has both Smith and Shurven bowled. Berden then clipped Cooper (5/14) to Wurst at mid wicket and two more wickets in Cooper's next three balls saw Wisanger lose five wickets in 10 balls without scoring. Cooper cleaned up the remaining two to complete his five and Wisanger were bowled out for 82, having been 2/73 only six overs earlier. Wisanger knew they had to take wickets and started well, with Damien Trethewey falling in the third over to Snowball. That was the only respite they'd have for the next ten overs, as Horjus (51*) set about chasing the runs at a very quick pace. Characterised by some very good on drives, Horjus hit eight 4s in his maiden 50 for the season, from only 38 deliveries. Timmy Turner had Zac Trethewey caught behind with the score on 69, but Horjus with Havelberg saw Parndana home. Timmy Turner trapped Havelberg LBW, then Ryan Turner had Ginn stepping on his own stumps but both occurred after the score had been passed. With the players leaving the field, Parndana finished 4/88, chasing the total in under 15 overs. - Right Arm Very Ordinary

