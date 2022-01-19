news, local-news,

The state government has announced safety improvements to airports around SA, with the Kangaroo Island airport gets windsock safety upgrade Ten regional airports and aerodromes across South Australia will share almost $835,000 as part of the latest round of the Support Regional Aviation fund. The funding has been allocated to airports and aerodromes in Naracoorte, Ceduna, Port Lincoln, Kimba, Whyalla, Quorn, Balcanoona, Port Augusta, Elliston and Kingscote. Grants were awarded for a range of projects such as improving runways, extending terminal facilities and upgrading fencing. Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Corey Wingard said the grants are a major boost for our regions. "These regional airports and aerodromes provide a vital service to their local communities by improving access, boosting tourism and making travel across the state quicker and easier," he said. "We are confident that once complete these upgrades will not only provide better service for locals but also encourage more tourists to visit and explore the beauty of these parts of our state." Successful applicants:

