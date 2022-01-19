news, local-news,

Greg "Baldy" Bald was awarded joint 2022 Kangaroo Island Citizen of the Year for his leadership as president of the Western Districts Memorial Community Sports Club. In an entirely voluntary role, Greg has led the Club during its most challenging 24 months, helping to navigate the devastation of the fires which destroyed the club's grounds and facilities. Greg has played a pivotal role during the rebuild process, leading the club's rebuild steering committee. He is working with various stakeholders to reinstate this much needed recreational hub for the community to enjoy and be part of once again. Greg said he was grateful for the award but that the rebuilding had been a team effort. "I want to thank everyone for their support and it's been widespread support, both locally and from the mainland," Greg told The Islander. In good news for the club, the new Ausco Modular change room buildings had arrived last month, with the final fittings being installed currently and the hand-over expected in coming weeks. And it was hoped that construction on the new clubhouse building would begin in April, he said. Greg last year won the Clubs SA Volunteer of the Year Award, after being nominated by club member Anna Osman, who has been working alongside Greg during the rebuild process. A life member, Greg started out a junior, playing 363 senior games for Western Districts before retiring and going on to coach the Reserves. He has been involved in four A grade premierships, four reserve premierships and coached the reserves to two premierships.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/ca68ecff-e280-4686-808a-3cad537a042c_rotated_270.JPEG/r0_361_3024_2070_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg