Country Arts SA is inviting visual artists residing in regional South Australia only to apply for a four-to-six-week residency on Kangaroo Island between April 2 and May 14, 2022. The residency honours the creative spirit of Cath Cantlon, who produced contemporary art and sculpture in her Palace of Production (P.O.P) studio, built behind the home she shared with her partner in Emu Bay. The vision for the residency is to provide a contemporary visual artist a desirable opportunity to immerse themselves in artistic exploration, reflection and seeding of new work in a well-equipped artist's studio within the tranquil, natural surroundings of Kangaroo Island. A self-contained unit, adjacent to the P.O.P studio will be provided for the duration of the residency. Since its inception in 2018, the P.O.P residency has given artists Cynthia Schwertsik (2019), Jane Skeer (2020) Laura Wills (2021) the freedom and inspiration to create a new body of work on pristine Kangaroo Island. 2021 resident artist, Laura Wills was grateful for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. "The Palace of Production residency on KI was magic," she said. "The connection and proximity to pristine nature and wildness greatly informed the outcomes of the residency. The extensive benefits and impacts for practice are ongoing." The late Cath Cantlon's working life was dedicated to extensive collaborations in theatre, film, community and public art, and interior and exterior designs for new architectural builds across regional and urban South Australia. She always referred to her studio as "the palace" because when built in 2012, her partner dubbed it the "Palace of Production". Country Arts SA arts and culture leader Merilyn de Nys encouraged artists from regional SA to apply for the position. "Cath Cantlon was a wonderful, award-winning multi-talented artist whose collaborative spirit touched many artists and communities across Australia," she said. "This residency gives precious time and space to a contemporary visual artist to be immersed in the natural beauty of Emu Bay on Kangaroo Island to expand on their practice and career." For full details on vaccination requirements, masking, safety protocols and COVID related policies please visit www.countryarts.org.au One artist in 2022 will be selected to take part in the residency program. The successful applicant will be provided with an artist fee, living allowance and a travel stipend. Regional South Australian artists from a visual arts discipline are encouraged to apply. Applications must be submitted online by 5pm on Friday, Feb. 18. For more information visit www.countryarts.org.au

Regional visual artist wanted for Kangaroo Island residency