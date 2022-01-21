Big weekend for Uniting Church

news, local-news,

Members of the island's Uniting Churches had an eventful weekend. On Saturday, Jan. 15 they farewelled the Bushfire Recovery Chaplain, Mark Dickens in Parndana. Mark, a Uniting Church Chaplain for both the Defence forces and Prince Alfred College, came to KI initially as part of the bushfire support team. He returned in January 2021 for a 12-month appointment funded through the Uniting Church, spending alternate two weeks on the island and two weeks in Adelaide. Mayor Michael Pengilly thanked Mark on behalf of the KI community and Lyn Dohle from PIRSA expressed her appreciation for Mark's close involvement with the farming community. Uniting Church members throughout Australia donated money to assist bushfire affected individuals and communities. This money has funded a number of activities to support the KI community and the remainder has been used to purchase 30 devices that will boost signals to mobile phones to allow access in previously inaccessible fringe locations. Twelve have been presented to the local CFS, three to the SES, with the remainder to be on permanent loan to farmers/landholders who due to the location of their properties spend most of their time without access to adequate communication. The bushfire support committee is seeking applications for these 15 units. Telstra assisted with the selection of these devices and donated five of them. Bryan Branson, chairman of the KI Uniting Church, linked congregations, presented the devices to representatives of the CFS and the SES. Chris Marks from Telstra was at the event and offered a demonstration as to the way the device is used. The presentations were followed by a free barbecue provided by the Uniting Church. Also at the event was the incoming Pastor of the KI Uniting Church congregations, Conrad Tickner and Rev. Naomi Duke, Pastoral Relationships Co-ordinator of the Generate Presbytery, SA Uniting Church. On the following Sunday morning Naomi led the Commissioning Service for Conrad. Conrad is well known to the Kangaroo Island community as Pastoral Care Worker at the island's schools. He will continue in this role part-time while also serving as Pastor to the Uniting Church congregations and offering his services to the wider KI community. Conrad had the joy of undertaking his first official pastoral ministry responsibility by baptising Caleb Bowden on Sunday afternoon. Caleb selected his favourite songs and members of all the congregations attended the service. The weather co-operated for a seaside baptism and the outdoors celebratory event was a fitting end to a very special weekend. For more information about the Uniting Church on KI please contact Conrad Tickner on 0431 030551 or email KIUnitingchurch@gmail.com

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/b329fcb8-2643-4beb-96f8-934f05466e94.jpg/r0_416_3024_2125_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Big weekend for Uniting Church