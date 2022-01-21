coronavirus, COVID, kangaroo island, vaccination

Residents of Kangaroo Island now have even greater access to the COVID-19 vaccine, with a larger scale clinic opening at the Kingscote Town Hall this week. The larger clinic is able to administer up to 150 vaccine doses a day, up from 30 a day provided at the Kingscote Medical Clinic. SA Health meanwhile has reset the COVID heat map so that Kangaroo Island had 34 known active cases yesterday, Jan. 20. Today, Jan. 21, that number increased by three to 37, with 90 confirmed positive cases recorded on KI. If you are feeling unwell or have symptoms please get tested at the COVID testing centre at the Island Motel on Telegraph Road, seven days a week. SA Health reported 11 deaths in South Australia in a single day on Jan. 20, the same day Australia has just passed two million official COVID cases. On KI, vaccination appointments for the first four weeks at the new Kingscote Town Hall site have been made available this week. This includes appointments for children aged five to 11 years old, as well as first, second and booster doses. The Kingscote Town Hall Clinic will open in two blocks, from this week until Tuesday, Feb. 22, offering first doses for 5-11 year olds until Jan. 26. The clinic will return from March 14 - 23 offering 2nd doses for 5 - 11 year olds. Booster doses are available for the entire time that the clinic is in operation. Bookings for appointments are available and filling fast and can be made online at covidvaccine.sa.gov.au or by calling the booking line on 0468 576 150, any day, 8am - 4pm. Minister for Health and Wellbeing, Stephen Wade encouraged Kangaroo Island residents to book their appointment so they can have the best possible protection against COVID-19. "Residents of Kangaroo Island have led the way from day one in rolling up their sleeves and getting vaccinated in high numbers, and we encourage them to continue to do so when this larger clinic opens in Kingscote next week," Mr Wade said. "Whether you are receiving your first, second or booster dose, I encourage you not to hesitate in booking your appointment so you can protect yourself, your loved ones and the broader community from COVID-19. "We expect to see significant interest for appointments and we ask people to be patient if they are not able to get an appointment immediately. "We know that the third booster dose provides a far better level of protection against the Omicron variant, so my strong message to people is to get vaccinated to arm yourself and protect those around you. "With school also set to return in the coming weeks, there has never been a more important time for those aged five to 11 to be protected against COVID-19."

