The Kangaroo Island Council is among 15 South Australian organisations and community groups will share in more than $83,000 in grant funding to support 2022 commemoration projects and activities. The council will receive $4532 for the addition of a flagpole at Memorial Park, expansion of memorabilia display at Kingscote Town Hall and preservation of Anzac Memorial Quilt. The successful 2021-22 Anzac Day Commemoration Fund grant program recipients announced today, will support initiatives that educate the South Australian community about the significance of Anzac Day or commemorate Australia's military heritage. Premier Steven Marshall emphasised the importance of the fund in honouring the contribution of our service men and women and their families. "The Anzac Day Commemoration Fund is a wonderful opportunity for groups and organisations across South Australia to honour and commemorate those who have served in the Australian Defence Force and their families," Mr Marshall said. "We know that current and former serving members, as well as their families, play an important role in our community and the variety of successful projects demonstrates our ongoing desire to acknowledge that role." One of the organisations to secure grant funding this year is Aboriginal Veterans of South Australia (AVSA), who will be undertaking a grave dedication for local WW1 veteran Private Lush Wilson in Barmera, along with a series of local school talks aimed to educate students about Aboriginal service. The Anzac Day Commemoration Fund is an annual grant program funded by the South Australian Government and administered through Veterans SA. To find out more visit veteranssa.sa.gov.au

The Kangaroo Island Council receives Anzac Day Commemoration Fund grant