SA Power Networks has launched a new recruiting drive for apprentices, with 52 new positions available in metropolitan and regional locations in 2022. This includes an powerline apprenticeship position out of Kingscote on Kangaroo Island. SA Power Networks manages the distribution network that delivers electricity to about 1.7 million South Australians in 900,000 homes and businesses across the State. The organisation will take on 40 new powerline apprentices and 12 electrical apprentices will be taken on this year, the highest intake for a decade. The intake means SA Power Networks will have recruited more than 670 apprentices since 1999. "The apprenticeships are a great opportunity as they offer metropolitan and regional roles for powerline workers and electrical workers," said Paul Roberts, head of corporate affairs. "We have commenced a targeted promotional campaign for the first intake in March, and a further two intakes are anticipated for May and August 2022." "We are constantly recruiting and training," Mr Roberts said. "Almost of all of the apprentices who have gone through our program have stayed on with us to carve out a career in electricity distribution. "Our high retention rate for apprentices and our low staff turnover overall, show that people in the business enjoy the work they do, the development opportunities that are provided and the strong and supportive culture we have." The organisation's commitment to training and development was acknowledged in 2020 when SA Power Networks was named Large Employer of the Year at the Australian Training Awards. Applications close 13 February 2022. For more information: January 2022 apprentice intake

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/f9a97aec-0795-4277-82ae-2ba73e062b33.jpg/r0_99_2000_1229_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

SA Power Networks apprenticeship available on Kangaroo Island