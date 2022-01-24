news, local-news,

Yumbah Aquaculture has broadened its executive team with the appointments of Richard Davey as chief financial officer and Bronwyn Lindsay as head of marketing. The appointments support Yumbah's continued growth toward becoming Australia's leading shellfish aquaculture company. Yumbah chief executive David Wood said Mr Davey brought a strong commercial and strategic skill set to Yumbah, following his role as chief financial officer at Elders and director at Auctions Plus. "Richard brings a vast experience in systems, acquisitions and global operations which will assist in Yumbah's growth trajectory and ambitions for 2022 and beyond," Mr Wood said. "Growing up in the Whyalla and Eyre Peninsula region, Richard has strong connections to the aquaculture industry and will play a key role alongside our other executive team members." Mr Davey will take on supply chain responsibilities at an executive level. This will allow Yumbah's current head of supply chain and optimisation, David Connell who is based on Kangaroo Island, to take on capital and production services. Mr Connell will also be focussing on the development and implementation of the Kangaroo Island site masterplan and expansion. See: Big plans for historic Moonta Park property Newly appointed head of marketing, Bronwyn Lindsay also joins the Yumbah executive team with a wealth of marketing leadership experience across consumer goods, beverages and service sectors. "Bronwyn will be integral to our marketing and consumer growth ambitions in addition to leading the group's product development," Mr Wood said. "We're thrilled to have Bronwyn on our team to bring her significant experience and help us augment the experience for our customers with abalone, mussels and oysters." For more information about Yumbah Aquaculture, visit https://yumbah.com/

Yumbah Aquaculture broadens executive team