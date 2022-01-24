news, local-news,

Two groups of conservation field volunteers last month were trained in first aid by Susan Stevens of First In Sports First Aid. Training was made possible by a Friends of Parks Volunteer and Visitor Programs grant to Kangaroo Island Wildlife Network (KIWN) and a Landcare Led Bushfire Recovery grant to KI Conservation Landowners Association (KICLA). KIWN president Kate Welz and associate professor Topa Petit, of the University of South Australia, had identified early on a need for first-aid training. This training would benefit a group of collaborating organisations involved in the KIWN and KICLA field projects, some of which are co-led by Dr Petit. "It is difficult and expensive to bring trainers over, and we are grateful to Susan, the Landscape Board and the CWA for use of facilities, the grant organisations, and the volunteers who hosted and fed Susan," Kate said. "We are really pleased to be building capacity in the community." Dr Petit said the KICLA research projects on bats, pygmy-possums, grass-trees, and more, were all field-work intensive. "This training improves the safety of participants, but also that of the community at large. It was superbly organised by Katie, and the trainees had a good time," she said. KICLA chairman Peter Martin agrees. "Susan was engaging, covered the material thoroughly, and everyone feels more prepared now," Peter said. "It has been a busy year for KICLA and our partners, and it's a nice way to end it on a positive note, although our research continues during the holiday break."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/d9dd9f9b-82d9-4315-a04e-a0e0f921b30e.JPG/r10_94_3849_2263_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Kangaroo Island conservation volunteers receive first-aid training