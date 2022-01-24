news, local-news,

Six races were held at the 2022 Racing at the Cygnet picnic races on Saturday, Jan. 22, with more than 340 patrons, trainers and jockeys in attendance. With rain threatening over Kangaroo Island, the weather held off to allow patrons on course enjoy the day. Highlights of the day were local trainer David Hall winning the first race with his mare Kate's Valley and his other runner Williams Quest running fourth. Another highlight for locals was the win by Taipan Tommy, which was bred by the late Islander Austin Stanborough and raced by his daughter Donna Stephenson who lives at Shoal Bay. Both Austin and his daughter Donna have been great supporters of the club, Donna is the sponsor of the Austin Stanborough Jockey Challenge and one of her horses recently won the Darwin Cup. Local jockey Justin Huxtable rode the winner of race 4 on Splash Some Cash for trainer David Page. Justin is home for a brief period assisting his father David he was leading apprentice rider in Brisbane last year. Adelaide trainer and regular visitor to KI race meetings, Paula Trenwith trained her first ever treble, winning races 2,5 and 6 Apprentice jockey Stacey Callow, whose grandfather rode on KI many years ago, also rode a treble another first for her in her so far short riding career. Stewards, trainers and jockeys have all praised the track racing surface and the facilities which are provided for them. Paula Trenwith is leading the $10,000 Arthur Daw Memorial trainers Challenge from David Page and Dennis O'Leary, while Stacey Callow is leading the Austin Stanborough $2000 Jockey's Challenge from David Tootell and Claudia Lions. Both these challenges are run over the three race meetings on Kangaroo Island. The KI Cancer Support Group will receive all gate entries and some additional donations from the KI Racing Club a total of $1,000 Now we head into the cup carnival on Thursday and Saturday, February 17- 19. See: 2022 SeaLink Kangaroo Island Racing Carnival full stem ahead for February General admission tickets are still available and must be pre purchased through SeaLink. The Long Lunch has sold out as are the private marquees and there are 35 KI racing club memberships still available so get in now to avoid disappointment. No tickets will be available at the gate and everyone attending must be able to show proof of double vaccination. - Greg Miller, secretary Race 1 Kate's Valley, Bay of Angels, Sugar Baby Love Race 2 Oakfield Geronimo, Troubled Times, Vietti Race 3 Taipan Tommy, Rodney, Sand Cat Race 4 Spash Some Cash, Rubble, El Desperado Race 5 The Ladies Man, Centre Scoota, Sowpods Race 6 Run On , Pierre Bizel, I'm Bulletproof

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/6ca925cc-a711-453a-9338-deea50008909.JPG/r0_264_5184_3193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Highlights from 2022 Racing at the Cygnet on Kangaroo Island