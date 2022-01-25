news, local-news,

It was Kangaroo Island's turn to host the Meyer Shield cricket competition held over the weekend. Games were to be played on Kangaroo Island Saturday, Jan. 22 and Sunday, Ja. 23 at Parndana, Shoal Bay and Kingscote. Visiting teams Torrens Valley, Hills, Alexander and Eastern Hills, Murray Town,and Great Southern came from the Fleurieu and Southern Districts Region to play games. The finals will be played on the mainland later. Unfortunately, the rain washed out the both Saturday and Sunday games in Kingscote and Shoal Bay on the Sunday. Games scheduled for Parndana and Shoal Bay on Saturday were both completed. KI versus Murray Town at Parndana resulted in a resounding win for Murray Town and Torrens Valley played Great Southern at Wisanger. The game was started at Parndana on the Sunday and then called off. Kangaroo Island fell short against Murray Towns in their only game at the Meyer Shield tournament on Saturday. Bowling first in light, then heavy rain was not ideal for the home side. Wickham and Wadsworth opened the attack and it was in the fifth over Wickham struck, bowling Muirhead. Unfortunately it would prove to be the only cause for celebration for Kangaroo Island inside the first 15 overs, with Marston (39) and Lindner (74) combining for an 87 run stand. Berden caused some problems to the set batsmen and should have had Marston caught, but a mistake with a slippery ball saw the chance go down. But it didn't cost Kangaroo Island anything, as he had him caught behind the very next delivery, with Havelberg taking a sharp catch. This brought Wrigley to the crease, who proceeded to up the run rate. His 41 came from only 28 deliveries as he shared a 62 run stand with Lindner. He fell to Wadsworth and became Wadsworth first representative wicket for Kangaroo Island at the Meyer Shield tournament. Unfortunately for the Island lads, the pain didn't stop there as Zrim came to the crease and in an innings including two 6s, hit 27* from 12 deliveries. Lindner fell late, giving Riley Boyle his first wicket with Wadsworth, but it wasn't enough to prevent Murray Towns from amassing 214 in their 30 overs. The run chase was always going to be difficult and it got off to the worst possible start when Davis was caught behind on the third ball. Turner and Boyle steadied and with some good stroke play got themselves into the teens but were both removed by the leg spinner Elliott within three balls. Bullard came in, but wasn't able to score with much freedom. Bolto (30) up the other end kept the score ticking, but when Bullard dragged his foot out and gave Elliott his third Kangaroo Island had slumped to 4/60 in the 20th over. Havelberg came in and fell trying to up the run rate and Bolto too shortly thereafter, both to Boylan (3/13). This left the young Island lads to see out what was fast becoming a hopeless situation, as the run rate became unmanageable. Unfortunately, Kangaroo Island were only able to post 7/104, falling by 110 runs to Murray Towns. It was a shame that due to the weather, this was the only Meyer Shield fixture for Kangaroo Island that went ahead. As always these events can't go ahead without the generous help of KI Cricket Association's major sponsors, so the association would like to take the chance to extend its thanks to Island Electrics, Willson Contracting and Arrow Fencing KI. - Right Arm Very Ordinary

Meyer Shield cricket partially washed out on Kangaroo Island