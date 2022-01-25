news, local-news,

Details are emerging about a major flooding event on western Kangaroo Island in the early hours and into the day of Monday, January 24. There were also reports of damage and even one trapped resident unable to get out of his block in the Snug Cove area. There have been reports of 207mm at Snug Cove, 200mm on Cape Borda Road and 170mm at Gosselands. The torrential downpour and subsequent damage extended all the way to from Western River down to the south coast at Hanson Bay. Church Road resident Sabrina Davis and her family were woken up at 4am on Monday by the torrential downpour that lasted until after lunch, measured 111mm by lunchtime. By the end of the event, they recorded 120mm. Three of their dam banks were washed away or severely damaged, and their large dam now needs to be repaired by a bulldozer. There were reports of lots of fences damaged along South Coast Road from Karatta toward Hanson Bay, where the raging Sou'west River roared into the sea. The amount of debris including blackened tree stumps being washed down the creeks were impressive to watch, she said. Mrs Davis said the damage was particularly frustrating given that many of the damaged fences had only recently rebuilt after the fires and now property owners were facing significant, new repair costs. Heavy rainfall and localised flooding has impacted Eyre Peninsula at the weekend with damage seen to local roads across the region as some areas saw between 200-300mm for the weekend. The Bureau of Meteorology issued flood and severe weather warnings for many areas across the state as a upper level low pressure system developed over the west of the state, driven by a very slow moving upper system rich in tropical moisture and a deepening surface trough. After heavy rainfall and localised flooding were seen on the West Coast to 9am Friday with Streaky Bay seeing 78mm and Wirrulla 115mm, the front made its way east with heavy falls seen across the peninsula. Kimba was hard hit with the bureau recording 160mm up to 9am Saturday, breaking while 64mm were recorded at Cleve and 50.8mm at Cummins Airport and another record fell at Winter Springs, near Cowell, which saw 181mm. Meanwhile large amounts were recorded at Darke Peak (152mm) and between Kimba and Cleve at Heggaton (93mm), while new January daily rainfall records were seen at Wharminda (71mm) and Yardea (70.4mm). The bureau reports largest three-day totals were seen at Winter Springs (228mm) and Buckleboo (177mm). Kimba District Council mayor Dean Johnson said some parts of the district saw more than 300mm of rain for the weekend, with the local road network feeling the brunt of the impact. Roads including sections Buckleboo Road, Cleve Road and Cowell-Kimba Road saw flooding and damage, as well as sections of the Eyre Highway between Port Augusta and Kimba and onto Wudinna. "There really is a state of shock at the moment, we've never seen anything like this before in our lifetime," he said. Read the whole EP story here: Eyre Peninsula affected by record rainfall

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/4809be88-83e4-4d27-bd49-94e046f09b84.JPEG/r0_186_2016_1325_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg