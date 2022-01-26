Big cockatoo lands upon Kangaroo Island silos

news, local-news, kangaroo island, silo art, spray art, grafitti, art, kingscote

The big kangaroo on the Kingscote silos now has a big glossy black cockatoo to keep him company. And there could be more to come. Artist Cameron Scale and his assistant Andy Davis have been busy in the past week adding more detail to the mural on the side of the silos. See: Giant kangaroo silo art project takes shape On Friday, the big cockatoo began to take shape based on a number of photos supplied to the artists. Rain arrived on the weekend to temporarily halt the project, but this finally gave the artists a chance to see a bit of the Island. They headed to American River to check out the she-oak forests where the glossy black cockatoos feed and to absorb the finer details of the foliage and seed cones. Mr Scale said the project was proceeding well and they were able to work through most of the rain. He was using several photos as inspiration for the black-cockatoo element, and was now considering his options for some more birds in the centre of the mural. "It will be at least another week, depending on the weather and particularly the wind, and that's why we don't commit to any particular date," he said. The most recent glossy black-cockatoo population census on KI recorded 377 individuals, a decrease of 17 per cent compared to the 2020 count. Glossy Black-Cockatoo Project officer Karleah Berris has said anecdotal evidence suggest in some regions where large areas of sheoak woodland was burned, the glossy black-cockatoos are struggling to find food. The Shurven family meanwhile have also been busy in the past week doing more ground work at the silo site. There are already been a stream of traffic alongside the silos. visitors and locals alike, and it's hoped that one day soon, these visitors will be able to pull onto the silos for a closer look and even a cuppa. The children's playground is being being put together while Warner Earthmoving has graciously provided an excavator to build a retaining wall. A new concrete floor in one of the existing sheds is about to be poured to become a visitor centre and cafe for the silos. The odd corella flying into the mural, confusing it with the real landscape, is a testament to the realism of the artwork.

