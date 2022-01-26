news, local-news, rail, railways, kangaroo island, rail trolley, history

The Kingscote Men's Shed has fully restored a rail trolley once used to cart salt across Kangaroo Island. The rail trolley has been installed on permanent display at Pioneer Park at the top of The Esplanade in Kingscote. It was used to cart salt from the salt lake works at Haines to the Muston jetty south of American River from 1912 to 1952. A similar trolley was used in the quarry just below the cliff face across from Pioneer Park from the 1880s to about 1910. The basalt rock was used to build the old Port Road at Port Adelaide. The remains of the jetty that can still be seen at the base of the quarry were built by captain Jerry Martin, who had the contract to deliver the basalt to Port Adelaide in his sailing ships. The restoration was made possible by a $3300 grant from the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal, which paid for material. Assisting the Men's Shed members was Year 11 student Trae Lovering, who hopes skills learned in helping with the restoration will help on his career path to being a diesel mechanic. Graeme Connell said the restoration took about five weeks, including the pouring of concrete and rail instillation at the park. Members used traditional riveting techniques, and not welding, where possible to reflect how it was originally built, he said. The trolley was one of two sitting on Malcolm Boxall's property at the Kohinoor, one of which he donated the Advance Kingscote and the other to the Hope Cottage Museum. The Men's Shed meets 9am to 1pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, new members welcome.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/46be3010-2f53-4f51-8000-dcbe5a6e8851.JPG/r10_373_3991_2622_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg