The Kangaroo Island Council hosted its Australia Day Ceremony at Hope Cottage Museum, recognising its citizens of the year and swearing in seven new Australians. After the flag was raised, Scott Ellson sang the National Anthem to start the ceremony. Mayor Michael Pengilly started his speech with a Mark Twain quote; "I've had a lot of worries in my life, most of which haven't happened" - a reference to the COVID pandemic that saw the ceremony scaled back this year. Before swearing in the new citizens he spoke how Australia was a great place to live with Kangaroo Island being "the best of it". The seven new citizens sworn in this year were Roberto Di Massa and his children Demetra and Adriano, as well as Wang Shu-Ting, Jenny Morris, Justin van Zyl and Phillipa Holden. Then came the awarding of the winners of Citizen of the Year, this year won jointly by Anne Morrison and Greg Bald. Read more about the winners: Council announces its 2022 Australia Day winners Anne Morrison acknowledged all the companies and individuals that had donated to the rebuilding Kangaroo Island gardens after the bushfires. She also thanked Sophie Thomson from Gardening Australia, who was present for the ceremony. Greg Bald recognised everyone involved in the rebuilding of the Western Districts sporting club. "Rebuilding a community facility is not easy, you've got to work together, the process is long, we're not finished yet but are making good progress," he said. Outgoing 2021 citizen of the year Madelyn Kelly congratulated the new recipients saying she would be there when the ribbon was cut at the new sports club. And she also mentioned how she enjoyed every day in her rebuilt garden. Project of the Year recipient Sabrina Davis thanked the people that had helped her on the Humans of KI project, and everyone who told her their stories. The Event of the Year organiser Margot Rosser acknowledged everyone who made the Carols on the Coast event at Penneshaw a success every year. "It's a grassroots, community event and I've been thrilled to see how it has grown," she said. Mr Pengilly ended the ceremony by thanking Kingscote branch of the National Trust and the museum for once again hosting the ceremony.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/dabfa7ad-6ab3-4a10-8e91-8a77d08452cc.JPG/r18_329_3983_2569_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg