The SA Labor party and opposition leader Peter Malinauskas have pledged to invest $10 million into the much-needed upgrade of Kangaroo Island's hospital at Kingscote. Mr Malinauskas travelled to KI on Thursday, Jan. 21 and joined Member for Mawson Leon Bignell to make the announcement. Labor says the investment will be a significant contribution towards the realisation of the KI Health Advisory Council's master plan for the hospital and health care on the island. Council presiding member Darren Keenan said he had regular meeting with federal and state government and opposition officials to discuss ongoing needs and the master plan. He said the aged care component of the hospital system was at capacity and council did not want to see elderly residents have to spend out their days in mainland facilities, away from families. The conversion of the Island Motel into an aged care facility sooner rather than later was critical and would then free up parts of the hospital for emergencies and acute care, he said. See: Island Motel acquired for Kangaroo Island health expansion Labor says, if elected, it would scrap the proposed $662 million Adelaide Riverside Centre and instead invest the money in health, including in excess of $100 million in country health. "People on Kangaroo Island need and deserve high quality health care," Mr Malinauskas said. "Labor can make this significant investment in health care on the island because we are scrapping Steven Marshall's $662 million inner-city basketball stadium. "It's a simple choice - Steven Marshall and his inner-city basketball stadium or Labor, which is investing that money in our health system." A spokesperson for Minister for Health and Wellbeing, Stephen Wade pointed out that the Adelaide Riverbank Arena construction was only due to funded in four years time. The proposed 15,000-capacity multi-purpose indoor arena on the edge of Adelaide's CBD would replace the ageing Adelaide Entertainment Centre, hosting basketball, netball, concerts and other major indoor events. The state government has already completed the purchase of the Island Motel at a cost of $1.5 million, to allow for future expansion of health services on the Island. And it had funded to the tune of $100,000 and completed the Kangaroo Island Health Service Masterplan to direct future investment and development of health services for the Island. Mr Malinauskas acknowledged the four year gap but said Labor would cancel the project, and any debt the government was planning, and instead make health a priority. "It's a matter of priority and that's beauty of democracy that come the election the voters will be able to decide where they think those priorities should lie," he said. Mr Bignell said the $10 million injection would be a huge boost for the hospital on KI and he congratulated Mr Keenan and the advisory council for the work they had done. "After surveying the people of Kangaroo Island they have come up with a master plan to improve the hospital and health care on the island," he said. "As well as providing money for infrastructure upgrades at the hospital we are also aware of a shortage of doctors on the island including those who can perform obstetrics. "I will continue to advocate for a system that means local families can still have their babies on Kangaroo Island. "I'll also press the federal government to provide money to upgrade aged care on the Island." Shadow Minister for Health & Wellbeing, Chris Picton said the current government liked to say "regions matter", but their actions suggest otherwise. "Steven Marshall has the wrong priorities - he is choosing a $662 million basketball stadium in Adelaide rather than spending the money on health care on Kangaroo Island." This follows Labor's commitment of significant funding towards hospital upgrades and health service expansion across the Limestone Coast, Upper Spencer Gulf and Fleurieu Peninsula announced over the past week.

