Melbourne AFLW club donates gear to Parndana Roosters on Kangaroo Island
The Parndana Roosters are going to receive a heap of footy gear thanks to the Melbourne football club.
Every time a Melbourne player kicks a goal this NAB AFLW season, a lucky community footy club will receive a junior footy pack valued at over $450, thanks to Melbourne's Co-Principal Partner Zurich Insurance and Tackle Your Feelings.
Melbourne Football Club is proud to work alongside Tackle Your Feelings, a free mental health training program for local footy clubs and coaches, funded by Zurich Australia and the Z Zurich Foundation.
And this week, Parndana Football Club on Kangaroo Island was one of nine teams to receive a pack.
Kangaroo Island does have female players in its Colts competition and has in the past sent players to play in the mainland women's competition.
Packs include:
- 10 x Sherrin footballs (junior size)
- 1 x Sherrin collection ball bag
- 20 x training bibs (10 of one colour, 10 of other colour)
