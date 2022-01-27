  1. Home
Melbourne AFLW club donates gear to Parndana Roosters on Kangaroo Island

KI PLAYERS: Two girls, one from Western Districts the other from Parndana, play in the Kangaroo Island Colts competition in 2020. Photo: Maggie's Photography

The Parndana Roosters are going to receive a heap of footy gear thanks to the Melbourne football club.

Every time a Melbourne player kicks a goal this NAB AFLW season, a lucky community footy club will receive a junior footy pack valued at over $450, thanks to Melbourne's Co-Principal Partner Zurich Insurance and Tackle Your Feelings.

Melbourne Football Club is proud to work alongside Tackle Your Feelings, a free mental health training program for local footy clubs and coaches, funded by Zurich Australia and the Z Zurich Foundation.

And this week, Parndana Football Club on Kangaroo Island was one of nine teams to receive a pack.

Kangaroo Island does have female players in its Colts competition and has in the past sent players to play in the mainland women's competition.

Packs include:

  • 10 x Sherrin footballs (junior size)
  • 1 x Sherrin collection ball bag
  • 20 x training bibs (10 of one colour, 10 of other colour)

