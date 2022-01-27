news, local-news, aflw, kangaroo island, australian rules football

The Parndana Roosters are going to receive a heap of footy gear thanks to the Melbourne football club. Every time a Melbourne player kicks a goal this NAB AFLW season, a lucky community footy club will receive a junior footy pack valued at over $450, thanks to Melbourne's Co-Principal Partner Zurich Insurance and Tackle Your Feelings. Melbourne Football Club is proud to work alongside Tackle Your Feelings, a free mental health training program for local footy clubs and coaches, funded by Zurich Australia and the Z Zurich Foundation. And this week, Parndana Football Club on Kangaroo Island was one of nine teams to receive a pack. Kangaroo Island does have female players in its Colts competition and has in the past sent players to play in the mainland women's competition. Packs include:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/763f74fc-6070-47fa-987a-6cd311b1de5b.jpg/r0_111_453_367_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg