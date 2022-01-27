The 60 Four headed to KI for the Fringe

news, local-news,

The 60 Four are touring their highly successful '60s music act all over South Australia between February and April 2022 as part of the Adelaide Fringe Festival. Ben Francis, Lachlan Williams, Finnegan Green and Kyle Hall will take their award-winning, critically acclaimed act to locations including Renmark, Kangaroo Island, Whyalla, Mount Gambier, Victor Harbor, Port Pirie, Noarlunga, Elizabeth, and Adelaide. The band will perform at the Kingscote Town Hall, Kangaroo Island on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 7.30pm and Sunday, Feb. 27 at 2pm. They appeared on Kangaroo Island back in 2018 also playing at the town hall. The 60 Four have wowed audiences throughout South Australia for five years, with their sharp suits, slick moves and tight harmonies, with hits from '60s and other old school favourites including The Beatles, The Beach Boys, The Four Seasons, The Bee Gees and Johnny O'Keefe. They receive exclusively 5-star reviews and, in 2021, received a Best Music Award during the Adelaide Fringe. Director and lead singer Ben Francis acknowledges the current difficulties faced by the arts and entertainment sector. "The last two years have been a tumultuous time. Most recently we had to cancel our Western Australian tour due to the extension of the hard border," Ben said. "It is a really difficult time, and the financial implications are substantial." The 60 Four are nevertheless committed to bringing entertainment to regional areas, to people who might otherwise not be able to attend their shows. "We want to bring a slice of the '60s to as many South Australians as we can. We appeal to a demographic that can't always make the trip to Adelaide, so we try and bring the shows to them. We also want to provide a psychosocial and economic boost to the communities we visit." The 60 Four's regional tour is supported by a contribution by the Adelaide Fringe Foundation through the Artist Grant program. They are touring with a spectacular nine-piece band made up of South Australian, emerging musicians*. Shows will feature Covid safe measures including: 'The 60 Four: In Concert' will tour extensively throughout South Australia between February and April. Tickets available through FringeTix. Standard tickets range from $34.95 to $55.95. Other ticketing options available. The nine-piece band will feature in all performances apart from those at Victor Harbor and Kangaroo Island. TOUR SCHEDULE Saturday, Feb. 19- 7:30pm Chaffey Theatre, Renmark Saturday, Feb. 26 at 7:30pm and Sunday, Feb. 27 at 2pm Kingscote Town Hall, Kangaroo Island Friday 4th March 8pm Shedley Theatre, Elizabeth Saturday 5th March 7:30pm Hopgood Theatre, Noarlunga Friday 11th March 8pm, Saturday 12th March 8pm and Sunday 13th March 3pm Norwood Concert Hall, Adelaide Saturday 19th March 7:30pm Victor Harbor Town Hall, Victor Harbor Saturday 26th March 7:30pm Middleback Arts Centre, Whyalla Saturday 2nd April 7:30pm Sir Robert Helpmann Theatre, Mount Gambier Saturday 9th April 7:30pm Northern Festival Centre, Port Pirie Biographies: https://the60four.com/about-the-boys-2/ History: https://the60four.com/about-us/ Fringe Page: https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/the-60-four-in-concert-af2022

The 60 Four headed to KI for the Fringe