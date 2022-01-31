Tennis action from Western Districts | PHOTOS
Local Sport
MORE GALLERIES
Tennis games played at Western Districts between West Districts White and Parndana on Saturday, Jan. 29. Parndana won 11 sets 81 games to Westies 5 sets 61 games amid the noise and dust from the huge machines based at Wonks and repairing the main road past the Club grounds. Photos by Maggie's Photography
Comments
Discuss "Tennis action from Western Districts | PHOTOS"
Please note: All comments made or shown here are bound by the Online Discussion Terms & Conditions.