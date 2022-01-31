Tennis action from Western Districts | PHOTOS

sport, local-sport,

Tennis games played at Western Districts between West Districts White and Parndana on Saturday, Jan. 29. Parndana won 11 sets 81 games to Westies 5 sets 61 games amid the noise and dust from the huge machines based at Wonks and repairing the main road past the Club grounds. Photos by Maggie's Photography

