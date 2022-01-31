sport, local-sport,

The senior cricket game played at Gosse Oval on Saturday, Jan. 29 between Western Districts and Wisanger was won by Westies 10/170 and Wisanger all out for 160. Top scorers for Western Districts were Ben Davis on 47 and Daniel Blythe on 29, while Wisanger had Liam Sampson on 69 and Jai Turner on 32. The junior game played between Western Districts and Wisanger Under 16s was won by Wisanger. The cricket was played amid noise and dust from the road construction company with all their equipment and supplies stored on the eastern side of the oval and working all day Saturday resurfacing the road past the oval. Parndana and MacGillivray have played out a tied match on an overcast day at Parndana with half centuries to Jaan Kuchel and Damon Weatherspoon not enough to split the teams. The result was probably a fitting end to a match that saw momentum shifts throughout both innings with bowlers being punished regularly for any misaligned balls and the large Parndana outfield meaning runs were earned with the feet rather than the boundary. Parndana got off to a shaky start batting first, finding themselves 3 for 67 at drinks, with youngsters Rory Florance giving nothing at his end, finishing 0/9 off 5 and Trae Lovering claiming the dangerous wicket of Zac Threthewey. After drinks it was all Parndana with Brodie Havelberg and Kuchel ticking the scoreboard over regularly with quick singles and hard running 3's, their 74-run partnership coming to an end when Ian Bolto claimed the wicket of Havelberg (42). Despite losing regular partners, Kuchel (56) pushed on to set Parndana up with a competitive total of 188, eventually falling when Dylan Lockett rattled his stumps and giving Locket his third wicket of the day. Seemingly following the same script as Parndana, MacGillivray batters showed early intent, running hard and punishing loose balls. However when Isaac Trethewey struck in consecutive overs, first by sending Nick Berry's bails flying, then being assisted by a flying Trad McMulkin at gully to claim Rhys Bullard with one of the best catches you'll see at any level of cricket, the momentum swung back in the home side's favour. Bill Willson and Damon Weatherspoon steered the visitors to drink without further loss, but the run scoring dried up after drinks and despite some big hitting from Willson, the run rate continued to climb with tight bowling and clean fielding by the Parndana team, particularly McMulkin (1/26 off 10) and Zac Trethewey (1/31 off 10) with the ball. After Willson (35) edged through to Havelberg, Dylan Lockett came to the crease and with the run rate hovering around the 10 an over mark, Weatherspoon and Lockett set to work, finding gaps and with hard running, managed to keep MacGillivray in the game at a time when it seemed to be slipping away. With two overs left and MacGillivray needing 16 runs to win with two set batsmen, it was back-to-back wickets to Matt Cooper in the penultimate over that handed back the momentum to Parndana. With two fresh batsmen in Colin Bolto and Rory Florance, 11 runs needed to win and the crowd on the edge of their seats, Sam Florance was given the task to bowl the final over. Bolto and R. Florance found gaps and runs on each ball to find themselves needing three runs for the win off the final ball and R. Florance on strike. A straight drive that beat the fieldsmen gave MacGillivray 2 runs, but a smart throw from the outfield and clean hands from S. Florance found R. Florance well short of his crease on the third run, ending the game in a tie for the first time since in the infamous drawn grand final between the same two teams almost seven years ago. - Sub Fielder

Western Districts, MacGillivray win senior cricket on Kangaroo Island | PHOTOS