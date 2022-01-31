news, local-news,

The life of Kathy Ricketts of Kangaroo Island as read in her eulogy at her memorial service at Parndana on Jan. 28, 2022: Kathy Ricketts of Kangaroo Island was born at Semaphore on Aug. 3,1947. She was the youngest child and only daughter of William and Ellen Buckingham and had two older brothers, John (dec) and Robert. William was a fitter and turner for the railways, which found the family moving from one location to another frequently. Unfortunately, as a result of injuries received in a car accident, William died aged 41 when Kathy was just 8 years old. Ellen later married Joseph Besenyno. Joseph, or Pa, was a Hungarian immigrant who was a camp cook and was a huge influence on Kathy, not only in a father's role, but also in developing her cooking skills. In her early life as a child she was often getting in and out of trouble that generally involved her brothers John and Robby. Kathy spoke of the several occasions where she and her brothers would go and play around the wheat silos in Bute and that on a number of occasions she would be hurled from the top of the silo by John into the wheat below where she would be stuck and couldn't get out and had to be rescued by Robby. Obviously not truly recognizing the danger they were in. Another classic case being the story of the family monkeys when they lived at Rosewater. Kathy's Uncle Jim worked at the docks and had somehow adopted two monkeys, Agnes and Tassie, believed to be Gibbons. The story has it these monkeys were the main offenders when it came to antagonising their neighbor Mrs McNally. You see, Mrs McNally wasn't renown for her neighbourly demeanor and one of the monkeys, Agnes, with considerable time invested by all three, was trained to urinate on command from either of John, Robert or Kathy. The monkeys were kept in a large cage that bordered the fence line and if Mrs McNally was seen to be walking by, Agnes would leap spread eagled onto the wire and proceed to urinate in her direction. The monkeys were eventually removed to the Adelaide Zoo. Kathy was schooled at Cabra College where she managed to find more trouble when one day while playing in the schoolyard she accidently fell over and in the process pulled the habit of a Nuns head! The resultant punishment being having her hair unceremoniously cut. Despite this incident Kathy did well at school. She had a passion for ballet and by all accounts was doing very well until she was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident. Although Kathy survived and recovered reasonably well from her injuries, her dreams of becoming a professional ballet dancer were over. However true to her strength of character and determination she continued with her ballet eventually becoming a successful ballet coach training dancers for the SA Ballet Company. Kathy's life was further turned upside down when her mother passed away suddenly aged at a young 61 years. Her other passion was the ocean, so much so that she put herself through university to gain a doctorate in marine biology, her thesis being on dolphins. Her marine biology PhD saw her working for an oil company donning diving bells to examine the marine life on the oil rigs in Bass Straight, one of the first women in Australia to do so. Eventually after a number of years and a lot of diving, Kathy was unable to continue and couldn't bear sitting in a laboratory as a marine biologist so she decided to retire for the sake of her body. In the meantime, Kathy was first married in 1964, later divorcing in about 1980, and produced two sons Peter, and Brenton - sadly Brenton tragically passed away in 2000. Kathy then took up a career in financial management, eventually working for nation wide companies flitting from state to state on a regular basis. Anything Kathy put her hand to she excelled. Growing tired of all the travelling Kathy decided to settle down in Adelaide and proceeded to put her artistic skills together and open a florist shop in Regent Arcade, Adelaide. She also took up pottery that eventually saw her providing pieces to David Jones. Kathy met Graeme in 1994 and they married in 1996. The early years of their marriage were quite exciting with both being involved in the skydiving world. Kathy did a few skydives but concerns around her previous injuries forced her to stop jumping. She then turned her hand to becoming a skydiving judge gaining accreditations in judging state, national and eventually international skydiving competitions. With husband Graeme they both toured Malaysia in 1995 and 1996 performing skydiving displays. In 1997 they travelled to Florida for a training camp prior to the 1997 First Word Air Games in Turkey. Unfortunately Graeme's health forced him to retire from skydiving in 1999 and it was time for a change. Kathy had long-term connections with Kangaroo Island due to scuba diving and fishing and it seemed a natural choice to make the move. They purchased the block on Gregors Road in 2000 naming it Eleanor River Homestead. Graeme moved permanently to the Island in 2005 to build the tourist accommodation followed by their house in 2007. Kathy commuted for a number of years before finding full time employment and moved over permanently in 2008. During the commute years, she became involved with the Parndana Community Club spending two years on the committee. It wasn't too long before Kathy's artistic streak needed satisfying and she began making special occasion cakes and floral arrangements for weddings. This proved to be very successful testament to her energy and drive. She also judged the floral exhibits at both the Kingscote and Parndana shows. Another Passion for Kathy was Christmas. She drew inspiration from her grandmother, who in the past had hosted Christmas parties for underprivileged children. So for a number of years, Kathy hosted the annual Christmas parties at Eleanor River Homestead, her powers of persuasion came to the fore when she was able to talk Santa into interrupting his busy schedule to drop in with gifts for the local children. Kathy was in her element with laughing kids running around and a houseful of people to feed! Move forward to 2018/19 and serious discussions about retirement began. Kathy wasn't getting any younger and already had a lifetime of health problems that she managed to brush off where a normal person would have retired years earlier but Kathy was anything but normal. After a bout in hospital with pneumonia, Kathy wound down "The Cake House" business closing down her social media page. 2020 saw the sale of the homestead and with plans in motion to build on the other side of the property. Kathy couldn't hold back her enthusiasm in making all the colour selections, updating appliances, selecting tiles and laying out her plans for the new native garden she was developing at the new house site. Everything was well underway with the build nearing completion and Kathy was so much looking forward to her own house and garden again. Sadly, she didn't see the completion, at least in the flesh, but to those who knew Kathy nothing would keep her from seeing the end result even if it is from a different plane. Kathy was a believer that our real self doesn't die, our physical body just carries who we really are which is spirit and that is so comforting to know. Kathy was a great inspiration to many people. She was a kind and generous person who has left her mark on so many people's lives. Her memories and her spirit will live on in our lives and we are so fortunate to have known such a wonderful person. We love you Kath. As delivered by Peter Clements at the memorial service hosted by KI Doula Services at Parndana on Jan. 28, 2022. Written by Graeme Ricketts and Peter Clements.

Vale Kathy Ricketts of Kangaroo Island - deep sea diver, cake maker