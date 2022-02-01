news, local-news,

Kangaroo Island shearer Lenny Deacon is attempting to shear for at least a 24-hour period this Friday, Feb. 4 to raise awareness of mental health after the loss of his mate Simon Wheaton. Lenny plans to live stream the event from the shearing shed at Redbanks. "As many of you know we lost our very good friend Simon Wheaton or "Dippa" Due to his battles with mental health," Lenny said. "This is why I'm doing this challenge, which is as much mental as it is physical. "The wage I would normally get for the sheep I shear in this event is being donated to the Breakthrough Foundation of Adelaide, who do amazing work in researching mental health." He now encourages everyone to visit the foundation's page and the link below to the page where anyone who would like to help him with this cause is more than welcome to donate. He is also keen to share the links and phone numbers to help those who need an ear to listen. "Remember we are all in this mixed up world together so why not talk to each other about it?" he said. "Thanks for reading and watch this space." The link to donate is: https://breakthroughcommunityhub.raisely.com/shearathon Breakthrough Mental Health Research Foundation supports ground breaking research to help to transform the lives of those affected by mental health issues. "Mental illness is going to be the biggest health challenge in our lifetime. One in five Australians has a diagnosed mental health condition, and more people between 15-44 years are dying from suicide than any other cause," the website reads. If you need help, call Lifeline on 13 14 14.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/0408601d-c9d1-496a-81c2-6dec1f483c5b.jpg/r0_77_720_484_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg