Six boats sailed in the 15 to 20 knot SE "breeze". Instead of having a relaxing Make and Mend, members had more of a Bust and Bend. Graham Langford was kept busy fixing boats. Daniel Pledge (full of promise) and his two daughters, Zoe and Isabelle in Pacer 1 didn't make it to the start line. Some trouble with the centre board bolt. Scott Ellson on Laser Razor Edge, sort of gifted to him, had a mainsheet pulley break off the boom. Eventually, about 3/4 through the race, it too gave out so Scott let his nearest rival, Frank Coleman on Laser Billy Boy know he was going in. To add insult to injury, Scott was almost hit in the face by a flying garfish. Frank thought the race was over, and having been distracted lost count of the laps so he too came in and took out a sailboard just for the sheer pleasure of skimming over the waves in the strong wind. Sister Nina Coleman, on Laser Gauntlet missed the start so she too was out to revel in the conditions.. Mark Agnew on the only Arrow catamaran Flying Feline made the start but not the first buoy. He came in off trapeze and his trampoline deck rose up to meet him. It pulled away from the port hull. His sheets, (sail controlling ropes) fouled everything so he couldn't depower. The only boat to finish, (and he let all know it) Pacer 5, Rory and Trish Van Der Linden had a ball. As they surfed downwind with Rory leaning straight out the back he asked mum, "You enjoying this?" "Yes", was the somewhat muted yet thrilled reply. The two Steves in Viking kept an eye on the dramas. Good to see the sailors acknowledge assistance. - Wayne Loechel

Good 'breeze' for Kangaroo Island sailing