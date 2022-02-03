news, local-news, music festival, music, entertainment, kangaroo island, new shoots

South Australia's newest festival, the New Shoots Music Festival, has announced a new date, along with a new line-up following postponement of its November date due to COVID-19 restrictions. The inaugural New Shoots Music Festival will now be held on Saturday, April 2 at Penneshaw Oval with an incredible new line up led by Australian music rock royalty Jebediah and SA's national rockers Bad//Dreems, who will join the already announced line up of Ash Grunwald, Maddy Jane, Tilly Tjala Thomas, Rat Tamango, and KI locals, Charlotte Gilfillan and Sam Kempster. And in a new update on Feb. 3, Something for Kate has been added to the list. New Shoots will be the largest music event to take place on the Island in more than a decade and the community is more than thrilled to play host, even after a bit of a delayed start, said East End Events committee chairman Andy Gilfillan. "To say that KI has had its challenges in the last two years is a massive understatement," he said. "The landscape is now different physically and emotionally, it would be a bold statement to say the worst is behind us but it is definitely time to loosen the shackles." "New Shoots Music Festival intends to deliver a new annual music event utilizing staging, catering and beverages by local operators and suppliers will be available, plus a Farmers Market will be held on the same weekend to promote local produce. It will provide a significant visitation boost and help extend the tourism season." Outgoing KI Tourism Alliance chair Pierre Gregor said the project aligned with several state and national strategies. "This ambitious event will add another string to the Island's tourism bow," he said. The festival was developed with the spirt of supporting local and to keep this going, event organisers will be donating a portion of all ticket and merchandise sales to BlazeAid and Breakthrough Foundation, who continue to be a support to those affected by the fires. New Shoots will have camping facilities a stone's throw away from the grounds at Penneshaw Golf Club so punters can live out their sorely missed festival dreams. Festival tickets from $100 - camping tickets from $40. SeaLink ferries are offering $50 return ticket for attendees. Tickets and info at www.newshootsmusicfestival.com.au

Kangaroo Island New Shoots music festival reborn