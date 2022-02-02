news, local-news,

The new stair and mezzanine access at the Kangaroo Island SES unit has been officially named after Dean and Bev Overton. The Overtons were founders of the KI SES Unit back in 1980. The unit named the mezzanine level "Overton Landing" in honour of Bev and her late husband Dean, and a wooden sign made by the Kingscote Men's Shed was recently presented. Making the presentation was fellow unit founder Graham Olsen, now a Men's Shed member. Volunteers had wanted to use the upper level for storage ever since moving into the big shed off Acacia Road. Leading the call to access the mezzanine was Mrs Overton. The SES volunteers have also built a new shed to store the unit's trailers, freeing up even more space in the main shed. The unit received $45,000 under Project Renew for the station improvements and repairs.

