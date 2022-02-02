news, local-news,

Are you feeling isolated from your community? Carers SA and Skylight Mental Health invite you to an information session about how you or your clients could participate and access this support. Carers SA community coach, Shane Smith will host the session from 10am to 1pm on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at the KI Business Hub in Kingscote He will explain the Community Connections program, which offers short-term, personalised support to people who would benefit from building connections with their local community, support networks and services. The program offers participants assistance to take part in local community activities, find new support groups and services or receive some extra help at home. Morning tea supplied. RSVP for catering and COVID requirements by Feb. 18 to shane.smith@carerssa.com.au or kita@skylight.org.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/9d6e95ae-e1e1-4caa-ba29-da81fabb2cc8.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Carers SA hosts loneliness session on Kangaroo Island