Islanders who want to help those living with dementia are invited to an information session with Dementia Australia's Bettina Geue and Carers SA's Shane Smith to learn about how we can support the community now and into the future. The session is 10am to 12pm on Thursday, Feb. 10 at the KI Business Hub in Kingscote. To register, contact Jackie Hayes on 0490 427 779 or jackie.hayes@dementia.org.au Morning tea will be provided, and there is no cost for this event. People living with dementia and their families are encouraged to attend. Meanwhile, author Penny Walter of Goolwa has found an interesting way to start conversations on key health and family issues. Her latest book is 'Have You Seen My Gran' which is dedicated to her parents and grandmother. Penny said dementia could be a "tricky" conversation with relatives and in particular children, so this opens a door to that conversation. Read more: Penny Walter of Goolwa has released three children's books with the latest on dementia To receive a copy, contact Penny by email - penny.walter@hotmail.com or visit the website pennywalterauthor.com

Learn more about dementia on Kangaroo Island