news, local-news, kangaroo island, telecommunications, news, fixed wireless, internet, swoop

Residents, visitors and businesses will soon benefit from a more resilient communication network thanks to a $2.6 million grant to build open-access towers. Swoop, formerly Beam Internet, is building 11 advanced fixed wireless towers across KI. This is a Local Economic Recovery (LER) project, supported under the federal government's National Bushfire Recovery Fund and co-funded by state government contributions. It's in response to an inter-government review, which found that the lack of resilient critical infrastructure and technology hampered response efforts. Mayor Michael Pengilly said the council was aware of mobile blackspots across the Island and the anxiety this caused. "Our community relies on these services for their work, for their children's education and in their everyday lives," he said. "This is particularly evident in keeping our community safe in the event of natural disasters and emergencies." Swoop chief technology officer Tom Berryman said this initiative is designed to build more resilient, critical infrastructure and technology to improve KI emergency capabilities significantly. "The open-access fixed wireless network provides a fail-safe way of communicating in natural disaster situations, as well as a real and viable alternative when other technologies, such as fibre and cable, have outages," Mr Berryman said. "These towers are 'open-access', meaning residents and visitors don't have to rely on one provider or one type of communication technology." Towers can be used for technologies such as two-way radios, fire detection, emergency communications and community radio stations. The towers should be complete by mid to late 2022. Swoop is starting conversations with preferred site landowners, with compensation available for those who make their property available for the towers. "We've identified seven more sites that will maximise coverage and ensure access to reliable and resilient communication networks," Mr Berryman said. "To safeguard future connectivity and deliver towers sooner, we do need the support of local landowners. So we encourage all locals to get behind this initiative and thank you in advance for your support." For more information about this project visit: https://sa.swoop.com.au/kangaroo-island Background Swoop is a 100 per cent Australian owned and operated internet provider. For over 25 years its built, delivered and maintained fast, reliable internet in rural and regional areas. It has a long-held local presence in South Australia, staffed by locals, supporting locals. Swoop's exclusive Fixed Wireless network is made up of 490+ towers.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/c0e36768-0d06-4501-ab92-8ae17efbb05b.jpg/r5_1056_4258_3459_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Expansion of fixed wireless internet service on Kangaroo Island