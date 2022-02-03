news, local-news,

There were 40 bowlers taking part in the Australia Day Bowling Tournament sponsored by Peter Martin Elders Insurance held at the Parndana Bowling Club. The day started with raising the flag and singing the national anthem. Players then took to the green to play 10 ends of fours. Following this teams divided with two players going into lunch while the other two players played pairs. This situation was reversed and then all players took part in a final game of fours. Winners for the day determined by shots up were D. Steinwedel, J. Berden, G. Steinwedel and L. Werner. Runner up in a close finish were T. Bell, K. Glasson, C. Bell and M. Glasson. - Janice Kelly

Australia Day bowling tournament at Parndana on Kangaroo Island