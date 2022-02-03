news, local-news, legal, law, bushfire, kangaroo island

The Bushfire Community Legal Program that assisted so many fire-affected residents on Kangaroo Island and Yorketown has been extended. The program aims to improve legal knowledge, insurance literacy, access to justice and disaster resilience in bushfire-affected communities across SA. The project was initially only funded to Dec. 31 2021, but now the South Australian Attorney General's Department has stepped in to continue support. The team, including solicitor Holly McCoy, thanks the KI community for its time and patience during the month-long hiatus. "We are very pleased to be able to continue the work of the Bushfire Community Legal Project in these two communities and expand to assist other communities," Ms McCoy said. Community Legal Centres SA's chairperson Catherine McMorrine was pleased to be able to announce the extension, providing a detailed overview of new service areas and changes to service delivery. "Firstly, Community Legal Centres SA wishes to say a heartfelt thank you to you all for the generosity, comradery, time, effort and support you have provided to the Bushfire Community Legal Project over the past 18 months," reads the letter from the chairperson. "We consider the project to have been a collaborative venture shared with you all; we could not have done it without you. "We are pleased to announce that the South Australian Attorney General's Department has extended the Bushfire Community Legal Program." The extension sees our dedicated legal officer, Holly McCoy, providing free legal advice, information, education, and referrals to a number of high-risk and bushfire effected communities across all of South Australia." Funding for the extended program is currently until June 30, 2023. This means the Kangaroo Island and Yorketown communities will continue to be serviced by legal officer Holly McCoy. The only changes will be the frequency of Holly's outreaches and the organisation she and the Program are hosted by. Community Legal Centres SA is in the process of transferring the Program over to the new provider, Community Justice Services SA; this is a not-for-profit organisation with three community legal centres in the state: Southern, Limestone, and Riverland. There will be some administrative work behind the scenes, but it will be business as usual for community members on Kangaroo Island and Yorketown. Ms McCoy is still available for telephone appointments and, in due course, will recommence outreaches to these areas. Project partners, Legal Services Commission SA, will continue to service community members impacted by the 2019/2020 bushfires in the Adelaide Hills until March 21, 2022. Thereafter, Ms McCoy will commence delivering an outreach service to the Adelaide Hills, as well as other areas within the state. If you have any feedback, suggestions, or contacts in other regions which you would like to share with the program, please do not hesitate to get in touch with Holly McCoy on 0428 066 958 or by her new email: hmccoy@communityjustice.org.au "We thank you again for being there with us over the past 18 months and we look forward to continuing to work with you and your communities to improve legal knowledge, access to justice, insurance literacy, and disaster resilience," Ms McMorrine said.

