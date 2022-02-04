news, local-news,

A unique pop-up market space is about to take shape in the Kingscote wharf precinct, featuring five customised, 12-metre shipping containers. The "The Backyard Project" is an initiative of the Kingscote Farmers and Artisan Markets (KFAM), with funding support from BizRebuild and the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal. Project manager Alec Hall said The Backyard would launch in coming months and be available for everything from day markets to twilight markets and pop-up events in-between. "This new, sheltered market square will become a semi-permanent space where local businesses can manifest and grow within the containers' stall spaces, and deliver the Island an asset which allows the community to come together after the devastation of the 2019/20 bushfires and COVID-19," Mr Hall said. The project was developed to activate and invigorate the Kingscote wharf area where the farmers market relocated to at the end of 2020, he said. He thanked the Bickford's Group for allowing the market's temporary use of its land, adjacent to the old police station that Bickfords plans to turn into a brewery and distillery cellar door. "The Backyard Project will deliver multiple community and economic benefits to Kangaroo Island, and ensure the Kingscote Farmers and Artisan Markets continues to develop as a tourism attraction while allowing local producers and creators to have a semi-permanent base to grow and flourish near the heart of the Island's main town," Mr Hall said. Of the five shipping containers, one will house the KFAM-run bar, showcasing local beverages, a community table for sharing and redistributing excess produce from local gardens and the "all-important" storage space. The market square's other four other modified containers will each consist of four 2.9m-by-2.9m rentable stall spaces, which have been designed specifically with "removable" dividing walls to facilitate flexibility of the containers and to allow the local businesses to grow and take on more stall spaces as they grows and develop over time. The Kingscote Farmers and Artisan Market Committee is now formally seeking expressions of interest from local businesses interested in leasing one or more stallholder spaces for their businesses in The Backyard Project. For all project enquires and stallholder space Expressions of Interest please email: Kingscotemarkets@gmail.com

