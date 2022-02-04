Trainers, punters get ready for 2022 SeaLink Cup Carnival

news, local-news,

Trainers and punters are looking forward to the 2022 SeaLink Kangaroo Island Racing Carnival. The carnival is a three-day celebration of racing, entertainment, food, and wine from Thursday, Feb.17 to Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Cygnet River Racecourse. Among those excited about this year's event is the team at Empress Park Stud, the local Kangaroo Island thoroughbred stud operated by breeder and trainer David Huxtable. Empress Park will be "jumping out" three or four of its new exceptional pedigreed two and three year olds after the last race on Thursday. These horses are sired from the stud's dual Group 1 winner, Voila Ici, whose first stock are just about to hit the track in earnest. Mr Huxtable and team from Empress Park welcome all and sundry to have a look immediately following the last official race and see what quality is coming through that is born and bred on the Island. SeaLink meanwhile is pleased with the interest in this year's carnival. While the popular Long Lunch marquee and trackside party tents have sold out, there are still plenty of general admission tickets left. SeaLink is providing return race day transfers from Penneshaw priced at $42 per adult and $21 per child, or from American River priced at $38 per adult and $19 per child. For those in Kingscote, there will be free shuttle buses operating on both Thursday and Saturday from the Aurora Ozone Hotel. The carnival also features plenty of exciting events before the Kangaroo Island Cup. Get to know some of the horses at the Thursday race meet, with gates opening at 11am and tickets only $16 per adult and children under 15 free. On Thursday evening enjoy the Kangaroo Island Racing Club's Cocktail Party with live music and bar snacks at the Aurora Ozone Hotel in Kingscote from 7pm. Tickets available through Aurora Ozone Hotel. Friday is a lay day between race meetings and Dudley Wines is hosting 'Punter's Intermission'- the perfect afternoon of live music, delicious food, and of course great wines. On Sunday, they'll will do it all over again between 10am and 5pm. The KI Racing Carnival Event is a ticketed COVID Safe Event and all tickets including general admission must be pre-purchased prior to race day. There will be no tickets sold at the gate. All attendees over the age of 16 must be double vaccinated and be able to provide proof of vaccination at the racetrack entry gate. Where an official SA Health medical exemption is in place proof of a negative COVID test result for the 72-hour period prior to seeking entry and full exemption details will need to be provided. This requirement will be enforced by Racing SA and the Kangaroo Island Racing Club. For further information and purchasing of general admission tickets and race day packages contact: T: 13 13 01, email: bookings@sealink.com.au or visit https://www.sealink.com.au/specials/ki-cup/

