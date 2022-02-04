news, local-news,

The Kangaroo Island Research Station helped discover a new pollination system in a Fijian plant family that represents one of the last missing pieces of the puzzle of flowering plant evolution. The pollination system involves bats feeding on blossoms at night, with observations of an Fijian island elder crucial in solving the mystery. KI resident and the University of South Australia associate professor Topa Petit, is also a member of the NatureFiji-MareqetiViti organisation on Fiji. She said the family Dilleniaceae was previously known to be pollinated principally by bee species and not to produce nectar. But the research that took place in the Fiji island's rainforests on the tree Dillenia biflora, known locally as kuluva, showed not only that its flowers produced abundant nectar, but were also pollinated by blossom bats using a previously unknown mode of pollination. Despite very different climates, the Dilleniaceae family is represented on Kangaroo Island by the genus Hibbertia, also known as Guinea-flowers, and approximately 15 species. "They do not produce nectar and are pollinated by native bees among the 100 species or so that are found on the island," Dr Petit said. The research project was collaboration between KI Research Station and researchers at the University of South Australia and University of Adelaide, working with the Fijian researchers at University of the South Pacific and the NatureFiji-MareqetiViti organisation. "The petals of the flowers (corolla) are permanently closed," Dr Petit said. "They must be removed by a bat before pollination can take place. "The bat lands on the whorl of leaves, pulls off the corolla of the flower, and licks the sugar-rich nectar, covering its nose with pollen in the process. "The pollen on the bat is transported to other flowers of the same species, which then produce fruits containing seeds." Each flower has only one chance. If it is not manipulated by bats during the one night when it is mature, the flower dies. The new pollination system has been named chiropteropisteusis or "bat reliant". The closed corolla was likely to be an adaptation to protect nectar and reproductive parts from high rainfall and parasitism until the best pollinators arrive, Dr Petit said. "The story is amazing," she said. "When we first travelled to Fiji to set up the research project for my then PhD student Annette Scanlon, co-author on the paper, an elder from the Yasawa Islands, Seremaia Tuicuvu, told us that he had observed that bats sometimes visited kuluva trees." "Our bat research in Fiji on Vanua Levu then showed that kuluva pollen occurred in the dietary samples of three bat species 70 per cent for the blossom bat Notopteris macdonaldi. The kuluva corollas on the forest floor had bat bite marks." "We were hooked and desperate to discover more. Annette and I recruited Alivereti Naikatini, Tara Pukala, and Russell Schumann for our next research move on Viti Levu." The Australian and Fijian researchers are very grateful to the Australia and Pacific Science Foundation for funding this adventurous project. "Working in tree canopy in the rainforest at night is a great challenge," Dr Petit said. "We were lucky to have the help of outstanding people, including Wisea Tawake, Guy Bottroff, Mikey Dyer, and Stuart Howell." "As if the implications for the understanding of flowering plant evolution are not exciting enough, the conservation implications of the tree-bat interdependence may be international, as we discovered by reading historical records published in the journal Blumea." A Dutch CSIRO explorer and botanist, Ruurd D. Hoogland, noted in his 1952 treatment of the genus Dillenia over its global range that some species had a "... remarkable corolla which falls off as a whole without spreading..." By 1959, he had added several locations for species displaying this mysterious trait of "falling corollas", which he had not linked to bat pollination. "Hoogland's invaluable work suggests that several Dillenia species could be pollinated by bats in places such as New Guinea and the Solomon Islands, for example," Dr Petit said. "Considering the high ecological and forestry value of Dillenia trees, potential total dependence of some species on blossom bats, many of which are threatened (including the Fijian blossom bat), and the significance of Dillenia flowers in the diet of at least Fijian blossom bats and probably others, work on the genus is urgent. "Several of these precious Dillenia tree species are threatened. Is it in part because the bats that pollinate them are going extinct? Does the disappearance of the trees lead to bat extinction? It's time for botanists and ecologists to stay up late!" says Dr Petit. The open access paper has been published in PLOS ONE. Read more here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/a83d22f5-213e-4420-93a0-adab2221aa40.jpg/r0_118_1280_841_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Kangaroo Island Research Station discovers new pollination system on Fiji