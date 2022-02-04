news, local-news, tourism, aviation

The global COVID pandemic continues to impact on aviation around the world and Kangaroo Island is no different. Despite some initial optimism last year, particularly when internal state borders reopened, the lack of demand means the Qantas flight schedule to KI has been reduced again for 2022. Regional Express airlines continues to operate twice weekly from Adelaide to KI, under the federal government's Regional Airline Network Support mechanism or RANS. This Rex service is committed until March 31 but any continuation of RANS by the federal government is unknown. Qantas does not qualify for support on the Adelaide-Kangaroo Island route because it's only available when less than three flights per week are operated by an airline. For Qantas, some flights this month with less than three passengers booked have been cancelled, with impacted travellers redirected to other flights. During March, Qantas flights on Tuesdays and Saturdays, the lowest booking days, will not operate. The Qantas schedule for March will therefore be Sunday, two flights on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and two flights on Friday. KI locals have consistently called for at least one day of double flights per week to allow visiting professionals to visit for business and return to Adelaide in one day. For the coming winter months, Qantas will pre-emptively reduce the already-published schedule for April to October. The winter flight schedule will go from one flight each day, including two services on Friday, to four flights per week Monday, Wednesday, Friday with a single morning return, and Sunday. Qantas has committed that if demand improves during the year, additional flights may be added. In years past, up to 50 per cent of the Island's visitors were international and with Australian borders closed to non-citizens this was having an impact. The emergence of the Omicron variant in recent months has also having an impact on interstate domestic visitation. Intrastate travellers from Adelaide and other parts of SA generally self-drive visit, utilising SeaLink's ferry service between Cape Jervis and Penneshaw. The Island's new award-winning airport has seen a significant drop in traffic despite various government subsidies over the last two years. Qantas has reduced its network across Australia by 40 per cent due to the massive reduction in demand due to the latest COVID Omicron variant. The South Australian Tourism Commission says the KI reduction is however by a much lower factor than other routes across its Australian network. And SATC chief executive Rodney Harrex is looking to the future. "Kangaroo Island is an absolute gem in our state's tourism sector, and the South Australian Tourism Commission is doing everything it can to ensure consistent and reliable access to the island - that's good for both tourism operators but also more broadly, for businesses on KI. "The SATC is continuing to work with both Qantas and Rex to support tourism on the island, and is confident that when demand returns, extra flights will be added to the schedule to boost capacity. "We are looking forward to the time when visitors, who see Kangaroo Island on their bucket list, flow back to the Island in sustainable numbers. "We're already doing a lot of digital marketing and social media advertising to the intrastate and interstate markets, and are proactive within our key global markets, so that when the time is right, Kangaroo Island and South Australia will be sought-after international tourist destinations once again."

