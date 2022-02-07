sport, local-sport,

Round 1 of the 2022 Calaby Shield Under 16 Cricket Tournament was played on Kangaroo Island on Sunday, Feb. 6. The U16 KI team hosted the visiting side from Great Southern Cricket Association at the Kingscote Soldiers Memorial Oval. KI won the toss and elected to bat with perfect batting conditions. Solid batting performances against a very tight and well-drilled Great Southern team came from Oscar Morgan (C) 36, Blake Florance 32 and Colton Trethewey 21. This resulted in KI making a very defendable 130 for the loss of eight wickets after a reduced 40 overs. Other special mentions with the bat were Timmy Turner, playing the perfect anchor role for the opening partnership, as well as River Berden for closing off the innings with some lofty hitting. KI commenced the second innings with some outstanding bowling performances and a very tight fielding display. Xavier Wadsworth proving unplayable with figures of 0/8 off 8 overs with three maidens giving scoreboard pressure early, which paved the way for the remaining KI bowling attack to go to work. Brilliant bowling figures from Blake Florance 4/15 off six overs with two maidens, River Berden 2/17 off six overs, Timmy Turner 1/17 of eight overs one maiden and Sammy Bowden 2/8 off three overs. Best fielders Sammy Bowden, Brady Christophers, Aston Virgo and Oscar Morgan. Extra special mention to Colton Trethewy, whose keeping display was nothing short of pure class, even earning himself a near broken nose from a collision with a run out batsman. Great Southern all out for a cheap 73 runs. KI will now play Alexandra and Eastern Hills in Round 2, with the venue still to be determined. Special thanks to Mark "Virgs" Virgo for umpiring the game and to all parents and support staff for their help on the day. Finally, a big thank you to the Kangaroo Island Council grounds staff for presenting such a high quality playing surface. - Ray Wadsworth, Calaby coach and KICA junior coordinator

KI dominates Calaby Shield U16 Cricket tournament match against Great Southern