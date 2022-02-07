news, local-news, kelly hill caves, news, tourism, kangaroo island, election, politics

The state government says it is committed to reopening the Kelly Hill Caves Conservation Park on Kangaroo Island as part of a $3 million upgrade to the popular tourism destination. A government spokesperson said this was new money earmarked for an upgrade, not just a rebuild, and the project should be complete by the end of 2022. The state opposition and tourism operators on the western of KI have called for the process to be speeded up. State member for Mawson, Leon Bignell is critical of the pace of rebuilding park tourism assets after the devastating bushfires of 2019/2020. He is calling for a temporary hut to provide shelter for Parks employees who can take people on tours of the caves, obviously unscathed in the fires. The state government says its $52 million investment in rebuilding essential parks infrastructure to support and rejuvenate the island's visitor economy, will include enhanced tours of Kelly Hill Caves, as well as above ground infrastructure being rebuilt as part of fire recovery works. Funding will also go towards upgrades to the day visitor site at Rocky River, within Flinders Chase National Park, to provide essential visitor facilities whilst the new Flinders Chase Visitor Centre is constructed near the entrance to the national park, and to road works to ensure safe access to the new visitor centre, via a slip-way from South Coast Road. Minister for Environment and Water David Speirs said Kangaroo Island was one of the state's most iconic tourism destinations. "Parks on Kangaroo Island are critical to the economy of the island and the state. The enhanced experience at Kelly Hill Caves will elevate their appeal as a must-visit Kangaroo Island attraction," Mr Speirs said. "The upgrades will utilise lighting and sound to create a contemporary and immersive experience that transports visitors deep into the island's geological past, as well as ensuring those visitors who are unable to physically access the caves are able to appreciate the majesty of the caves, and stories of its discovery and early use. "Destination tourism services significantly stimulate regional economies and the upgrade of facilities at key tourism sites such as the Kelly Hill Caves and Rocky River in Flinders Chase National Park is critical to maintaining and increasing visitor numbers to Kangaroo Island. "These works are helping to highlight and encourage visitors to experience Kangaroo Island's spectacular landscapes, enabling both the community and visitors from afar to better enjoy our national parks. "A huge amount of work has gone into the roll out of these projects, as we can continue to build attractions and encourage people to visit this very unique part of the state, with the Kangaroo Island tourism industry contributing around $140 million annually." To find out more visit www.parks.sa.gov.au The state opposition says the Kelly Hill Caves should have already been open and the state member says he has been asking for months. See: SA Labor says Kangaroo Island park rebuild too slow "Visitors to Kangaroo Island and local tourism operators have been dismayed and disappointed that the Kelly Hill Caves have been closed to the public for more than two years," Mr Bignell said. "During a period after the fires when there were fewer things for people to do down the western end of Kangaroo Island all the environment minister did was take down the signs so no one knew where the caves were. "A temporary hut could have been used to provide shelter for Parks employees who could have taken people on tours of the cave until the upgrade in the caves and work above the caves could be completed. "This comes on top of last year's revelation that $13 million which was meant to be spent on tourism related infrastructure on Kangaroo Island by June 30, 2021 hadn't been spent. "And while I welcome these upgrades the people of Kangaroo Island are asking why has it taken two years and why have the caves been closed for 27 months already when they should have been open to tourists. "If Labor wins government next month we will make sure these works and others on the island are completed as soon as possible."

