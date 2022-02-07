sport, local-sport,

Juniors: Wisanger won the toss and chose to bat at their home ground. The Panthers struggled against some good bowling from Xavier Wadsworth and Blake Florance early on and began to lose wickets quickly. Tyler Richardson bowled well for the Hounds and before long, Wisanger had been bowled out for a very low score of 43. Kingscote cruised to victory easily thanks to some big hitting from Blake Florance. Play continued after the book was closed and Jacob Trowbridge bowled well to capture one of his first wickets. Even though the game wasn't very close, there was a lot of laughs throughout and plenty of smiles. Seniors: Wisanger won the toss and chose to bat once again. After and early mix up between Jai Turner and Liam Sampson, Wisanger looked as though they might post a low total before Chris Smith steadied the ship with a classy 39. With some late hitting from Dylan Turner, the Panthers scratched their way to 144, the pick of the bowlers for Kingscote being Anthony Anderson with three wickets. Kingscote looked shaky at the start of their innings, but Shaquila Fernando provided once again, making 40 for the Hounds. A late collapse saw them finish three runs short, with Luke Shurven taking five wickets for Wisanger. It was great to see another close game between the two teams. - Wade Berden

Wisanger takes on Kingscote at Panther Park in Kangaroo Island cricket