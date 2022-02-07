Western Districts Black and White tennis battle

sport, local-sport,

All roads led to Gosse on Saturday, Feb. 5, when traditional tennis rivals Western Districts Black and Western Districts White did battle at Tracy Downing Arena. A bumper crowd was on hand, and they weren't disappointed with some quality tennis on display. WD Black got off to the better start, winning six of the eight doubles sets on offer. Tye "it's a killer whale, not a dolphin" Boyle and Sam Short were too good for Daryl Weatherspoon. Ben Riggs, Alex Laver and Darren Morris used their youth to good advantage over David Hall. Tracy Downing and the husband and wife duo of Locky and Zoe Florance got the chocolates over Ella Riggs and Evie Hammat. It was only the Downing twins, Lauren and Olivia, who prevented WD Black from the doubles clean sweep, winning both of their sets against Maree Gifford and Hannah Morgan. WD White needed to win 75 per cent of the singles contests to have a chance of winning the day. While 50 per cent may get you a university degree, it wasn't enough for White to get the win. Downing x 3 and Hall did their bit, but ultimately their team mates let them down! WD Black venture to Parndana next Saturday as they try to topple the ladder leading Roosters, while WD White play host to Stokes Bay. Western Districts Black 10 sets 79 games defeated Western Districts White 6 sets 61 games Doubles: T. Boyle/S. Short d D. Weatherspoon/B. Riggs 6-3 6-2 A. Laver/D. Morris d D. Hall/T. Downing 6-4 6-2 M. Gifford/H. Morgan l L. Downing/O. Downing 3-6 3-6 L. Florance/Z. Wauchope d E. Riggs/E. Hammat 6-1 6-1 Singles: Tye Boyle d Daryl Weatherspoon 6-4 Sam Short d Ben Riggs 6-4 Alex Laver l David Hall 5-7 Darren Morris l Tracy Downing 1-6 Maree Gifford l Lauren Downing 3-6 Hannah Morgan l Olivia Downing 4-6 Locky Florance d Ella Riggs 6-1 Zoe Wauchope d Evie Hammat 6-2

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/2cd7887c-d63c-4b79-86a9-8f0fe9dd6628.jpg/r0_112_1200_790_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Western Districts Black and White tennis battle