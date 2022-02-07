news, local-news,

Six Pacers, two Arrow catamarans, one Laser and two sailboards braved the strong 15 to 20-knot south easterly wind at the Kangaroo Island Yacht Club on Saturday, Feb. 5. The sailboards were in training and the Laser a refresher after decades of the owner watching from the beach. He had a short sail and a long walk home after his rudder fell off and he was washed up on Brownlow beach. While he was working his way ashore another drama was taking place a bit further north. Mark Agnew, with Finn on board Flying Feline, had just completed his first lap and was beating to windward when his side stay broke and down came mast and sails. He was eventually towed ashore by the two Steves, Dixon and Gregor, in support vessel Viking. Those two are waiting for suitable recompense instigated by Bob Barrett and Brian Kildea back in the 80s. The other Arrow, with Alie 8 skippered by Ruth Loechel, didn't fare much better. The centre board would not stay down so sailing to windward and going about were quite a challenge. Ruth pulled out after completing half of the course. All the Pacers completed the course without ditching. First over the line was Scott and Kiralee Ellson in Pacer 6. Second was Emma Barrett and Ash Baker in Pacer 8. Third Pacer over the line was Richard Ley and Travis Anderson. Fourth was Nathan Ley with Tom Linnett in Pacer 5 and fifth Rob and Mia Ellson with Grace Tickner in Pacer 3. Arlen and Daniel Pledge, Pacer 1, came in sixth. Of the six Pacer skippers, Arlen is the only one with less than 10 years sailing. Some of the others are definitely old salts. The "Bridge" crew were kept on their toes with all the excitement. Lynette Ley clocking boats in as they rounded the home buoy and finishing, Graham Langford lending a pair of elderly eyes and Peter Ellson on radio to Viking. Ruth's "pit crew" finally admits he is old. - Wayne Loechel

Eventful day of sailing at Kangaroo Island Yacht Club | PHOTOS