Where are all the historical Kangaroo Island artworks? The paintings from the Baudin and Flinders expeditions and by early settlers? Where does most of the 20th century island art reside? One of the main, and original, reasons for an Art Museum of Kangaroo Island is to make a home for a permanent collection of Island art. We might not be able to bring historical originals back home but this digital age opens up possibilities. The AMKI committee's "Kangaroo Island Art: Explorers and Settlers" project will begin a digital collection of Kangaroo Island artworks from the Baudin and Flinders expeditions through to settlers, and eventually to more recent times. A permanent collection of our art would add to the record of KI history, give current artists and school students a visual perspective on our art history, and demonstrate the importance of art in Kangaroo Island's history. AMKI has received a CHART grant through the Australian Museums and Galleries Association. The grant will to enable Prue Coulls to research and assemble information on known collections, from those at the Art Gallery and the State Library of South Australia to the definitive Baudin expedition collection at the Museum of Natural History, Le Havre, France. She'll record those into a database, and then search for individual artworks and collections in smaller institutions and in private collections. At the same time, she will request high resolution digital images of artworks relevant to KI for this project. In a future project, AMKI will create a portable digital display, which could be shown even before the Art Museum is built. That digital collection can continue to grow and cover more recent times. If you know the location of original artworks from these early times, please email AMKI at amki.projects@gmail.com to let use know. The more complete the collection, the better the exhibition will be. - AMKI committee

Kangaroo Island art: explorers and settlers project